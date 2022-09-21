Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Award finalists revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From gin, salmon, steak pie to fudge-flavoured ice cream, there is plenty to tempt the tastebuds of those living or visiting Orkney.

Cafes, bakehouses, bars and restaurants also play an important part in showcasing the best the island has to offer.

And next month, these “ambassadors” will be celebrated at the Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards.

Residents have been voting for their favourites for months, and now the 30 finalists have been announced.

The awards, organised by Orkney Food and Drink, celebrate the best producers and suppliers on the island – with the 12 categories including finest bakery, top cafe, local food retailer and peedie product.

Winners will be revealed at a gala dinner at Kirkwall Grammar School on October 15.

Edgar Balfour, project manager for Orkney Food and Drink, thanked all those who had cast their votes – with more than 21,000 received.

He said: “All the nominated businesses are fantastic ambassadors for Orkney‘s vibrant food and drink sector, with those shortlisted clearly going the extra mile in the eyes of their customers.”

The shortlist

Best a-la-carte meal

Foveran Restaurant With Rooms

Merkister Hotel

Twenty One

Best bar meal

Helgi’s

Merkister Hotel

Twenty One

Best cafe or tearoom

Archive Coffee

Birsay Bay Tearoom

Sheila Fleet Jewellery (The Kirk Gallery & Café)

Best takeaway meal

Eviedale Bakehouse

Leigh’s Real Taste of Orkney

Orkney Street Food – Beiting & Brew

Best local food retailer

The Brig Larder

E Flett Butcher Ltd

William Shearer

Best kids’ meal

Archive Coffee

Birsay Bay Tearoom

Wellpark Garden Centre Cafe

Best meat-based product

Donaldsons Of Orkney – pork lion stuffed with black pudding & pear

E Flett Butcher Ltd – homemade steak pie

Williamson’s Butchers – steak pie

Best fish-based product

Humes | Quality artisan foods Orkney – hot smoked salmon

Jolly’s of Orkney – honey chilli hot smoked salmon

Pierowall Fish Ltd – fresh haddock

Best dairy-based product

Grimbister Farm Cheese

Orkney Cheese Company Ltd – Orkney butter

Orkney Creamery – Toffee & Orkney fudge ice cream

Best Bakery-Based Product

Eviedale Bakehouse – Artisan sourdough bread

Rendall’s Bakery – Rendall’s pizzas

The Westray Bakehouse – Westray rolls

Best Drink Product

Deerness Distillery Ltd – Seaglass Gin

Highland Park Distillery and Visitor Centre

Orkney Gin Company (Orkney Spirits Ltd) – Rhubarb Old Tom

Best Peedie Product

Little House Larder

Orkney Isles Preserves – Chilli jam

Westray Chutney – Red onion chutney

The awards are sponsored by NorthLink Ferries and Highland Park, with local businesses also supporting the individual categories.