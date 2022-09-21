Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Award finalists revealed

From gin, salmon, steak pie to fudge-flavoured ice cream, there is plenty to tempt the tastebuds of those living or visiting Orkney.
Cafes, bakehouses, bars and restaurants also play an important part in showcasing the best the island has to offer.
And next month, these “ambassadors” will be celebrated at the Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards.
Residents have been voting for their favourites for months, and now the 30 finalists have been announced.
The awards, organised by Orkney Food and Drink, celebrate the best producers and suppliers on the island – with the 12 categories including finest bakery, top cafe, local food retailer and peedie product.
Winners will be revealed at a gala dinner at Kirkwall Grammar School on October 15.
Edgar Balfour, project manager for Orkney Food and Drink, thanked all those who had cast their votes – with more than 21,000 received.
He said: “All the nominated businesses are fantastic ambassadors for Orkney‘s vibrant food and drink sector, with those shortlisted clearly going the extra mile in the eyes of their customers.”
The shortlist
Best a-la-carte meal
Foveran Restaurant With Rooms
Merkister Hotel
Twenty One
Best bar meal
Helgi’s
Merkister Hotel
Twenty One
Best cafe or tearoom
Archive Coffee
Birsay Bay Tearoom
Sheila Fleet Jewellery (The Kirk Gallery & Café)
Best takeaway meal
Eviedale Bakehouse
Leigh’s Real Taste of Orkney
Orkney Street Food – Beiting & Brew
Best local food retailer
The Brig Larder
E Flett Butcher Ltd
William Shearer
Best kids’ meal
Archive Coffee
Birsay Bay Tearoom
Wellpark Garden Centre Cafe
Best meat-based product
Donaldsons Of Orkney – pork lion stuffed with black pudding & pear
E Flett Butcher Ltd – homemade steak pie
Williamson’s Butchers – steak pie
Best fish-based product
Humes | Quality artisan foods Orkney – hot smoked salmon
Jolly’s of Orkney – honey chilli hot smoked salmon
Pierowall Fish Ltd – fresh haddock
Best dairy-based product
Grimbister Farm Cheese
Orkney Cheese Company Ltd – Orkney butter
Orkney Creamery – Toffee & Orkney fudge ice cream
Best Bakery-Based Product
Eviedale Bakehouse – Artisan sourdough bread
Rendall’s Bakery – Rendall’s pizzas
The Westray Bakehouse – Westray rolls
Best Drink Product
Deerness Distillery Ltd – Seaglass Gin
Highland Park Distillery and Visitor Centre
Orkney Gin Company (Orkney Spirits Ltd) – Rhubarb Old Tom
Best Peedie Product
Little House Larder
Orkney Isles Preserves – Chilli jam
Westray Chutney – Red onion chutney
The awards are sponsored by NorthLink Ferries and Highland Park, with local businesses also supporting the individual categories.