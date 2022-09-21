Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Award finalists revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Award finalists revealed

By Shona Gossip
September 21, 2022, 9:09 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 9:14 am
Finalists of the Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards have been hailed as "ambassadors" of the island. Picture by Shutterstock
Finalists of the Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards have been hailed as "ambassadors" of the island. Picture by Shutterstock

From gin, salmon, steak pie to fudge-flavoured ice cream, there is plenty to tempt the tastebuds of those living or visiting Orkney.

Cafes, bakehouses, bars and restaurants also play an important part in showcasing the best the island has to offer.

And next month, these “ambassadors” will be celebrated at the Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards.

Residents have been voting for their favourites for months, and now the 30 finalists have been announced.

The awards, organised by Orkney Food and Drink, celebrate the best producers and suppliers on the island – with the 12 categories including finest bakery, top cafe, local food retailer and peedie product.

Winners will be revealed at a gala dinner at Kirkwall Grammar School on October 15.

Edgar Balfour, project manager for Orkney Food and Drink, thanked all those who had cast their votes – with more than 21,000 received.

He said: “All the nominated businesses are fantastic ambassadors for Orkney‘s vibrant food and drink sector, with those shortlisted clearly going the extra mile in the eyes of their customers.”

The shortlist

Best a-la-carte meal

Foveran Restaurant With Rooms

Merkister Hotel

Twenty One

Best bar meal

Helgi’s

Merkister Hotel

Twenty One

Best cafe or tearoom     

Archive Coffee

Birsay Bay Tearoom

Sheila Fleet Jewellery (The Kirk Gallery & Café)

Best takeaway meal         

Eviedale Bakehouse

Leigh’s Real Taste of Orkney

Orkney Street Food – Beiting & Brew

Best local food retailer     

The Brig Larder

E Flett Butcher Ltd

William Shearer

Best kids’ meal 

Archive Coffee

Birsay Bay Tearoom

Wellpark Garden Centre Cafe

Best meat-based product

Donaldsons Of Orkney – pork lion stuffed with black pudding & pear

E Flett Butcher Ltd – homemade steak pie

Williamson’s Butchers – steak pie

Best fish-based product   

Humes | Quality artisan foods Orkney – hot smoked salmon

Jolly’s of Orkney – honey chilli hot smoked salmon

Pierowall Fish Ltd – fresh haddock

Best dairy-based product       

Grimbister Farm Cheese

Orkney Cheese Company Ltd – Orkney butter

Orkney Creamery – Toffee & Orkney fudge ice cream

Best Bakery-Based Product 

Eviedale Bakehouse – Artisan sourdough bread

Rendall’s Bakery – Rendall’s pizzas

The Westray Bakehouse – Westray rolls

Best Drink Product     

Deerness Distillery Ltd – Seaglass Gin

Highland Park Distillery and Visitor Centre

Orkney Gin Company (Orkney Spirits Ltd) – Rhubarb Old Tom

Best Peedie Product

Little House Larder

Orkney Isles Preserves – Chilli jam

Westray Chutney – Red onion chutney

The awards are sponsored by NorthLink Ferries and Highland Park, with local businesses also supporting the individual categories.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0
Cruachan Dam features in the latest Star Wars series Andor, out today.
Star Wars shines a spotlight on Cruachan as Argyll pub celebrates in style
0
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Pauline Mackay walked us through the process of creating her most recent picture book 'The Colourful Moo.' Picture shows; The Colourful Moo art and storywalk instructions. Inverness. Supplied by Ablekids Press Date; Unknown
Community, care and creativity: Local author's recipe for a picture book
0
Energy bill.
'It's not enough': North businesses react to government energy help
0
The Craigmonie Hotel in Inverness is one of four housing 421 Ukrainians.
'It's unsustainable': Warning over hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in Highland hotels
1
Cru Holdings managing director Scott Murray.
More "meat on the bones" needed says Cru Holdings as business energy support unveiled
0
Steven Ross in action for Buckie Thistle
Former footballer banned from roads over smash that seriously injured passenger
John Swinney considering plan for thousands of new homes in the Highlands and Islands
Emotional Fergus Ewing demands rapid A9 and A96 improvement after more road deaths

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks