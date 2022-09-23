Northern Stories Festival line-up revealed complete with 50ft whale and tattoo tales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northern Stories Festival will descend on Caithness next month with an international line-up of speakers and events.

The event will celebrate Scotland’s ancient Nordic connections and close ties with Canada between October 7 and 16.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy with storytellers, workshops, films and exhibitions popping up across the region.

The Tale of the Whale will be one of the festivals highlights as visitors are invited into the literal belly of the beast. Inside the 50ft sperm whale in Wick, people can hear the tales of shipwrecked pirates and listen to siren songs.

Packed programme

Northern Stories Festival is run by Lyth Arts Centre and supported by EventScotland as part of Scotland’s Year of Stories.

Village halls, distilleries, heritage centres, cafes and even a disused salmon bothy will play host to the festivities – with musical performances and readings decorating the programme.

Highland/Shetland trio Salt House, novelist, critic and dramatic Neil Gunn and former Edinburgh makar Christine De Luca are among the names participating.

Thurso’s North Coast Visitor Centre will host a new photography exhibition by Susie Mackenzie.

Painted People will tell local stories centred around Pictish body art, combining tradition with contemporary inking to celebrate Caithness’s tattoo culture.

Fun for all

To ensure everyone can get involved in the fun, this year’s festival will combine a mix of in-person events and virtual ones.

Charlotte Mountford, director of Lyth Arts Centre, said: “Caithness has really strong ties with our northern neighbours and it’s been a great chance to work with partners and colleagues in Norway and Canada.

“We hope our local community will find something to enjoy on their doorstep, and that our online programme will attract a national and international audience. It’s a great opportunity share our stories and celebrate international connections”

The full Northern Stories Festival programme can be found here.