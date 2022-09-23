Northern Stories Festival line-up revealed complete with 50ft whale and tattoo tales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Northern Stories Festival line-up revealed complete with 50ft whale and tattoo tales

By Lauren Robertson
September 23, 2022, 3:57 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 4:04 pm
Will you go inside the belly of the beast at Northern Stories Festival?
Will you go inside the belly of the beast at Northern Stories Festival?

Northern Stories Festival will descend on Caithness next month with an international line-up of speakers and events.

The event will celebrate Scotland’s ancient Nordic connections and close ties with Canada between October 7 and 16.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy with storytellers, workshops, films and exhibitions popping up across the region.

The Tale of the Whale will be one of the festivals highlights as visitors are invited into the literal belly of the beast. Inside the 50ft sperm whale in Wick, people can hear the tales of shipwrecked pirates and listen to siren songs.

Tickets for Northern Stories Festival are flying! Don't miss the fantastic array of events we have planned this…

Posted by Lyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 22 September 2022

Packed programme

Northern Stories Festival is run by Lyth Arts Centre and supported by EventScotland as part of Scotland’s Year of Stories.

Village halls, distilleries, heritage centres, cafes and even a disused salmon bothy will play host to the festivities – with musical performances and readings decorating the programme.

Highland/Shetland trio Salt House, novelist, critic and dramatic Neil Gunn and former Edinburgh makar Christine De Luca are among the names participating.

Thurso’s North Coast Visitor Centre will host a new photography exhibition by Susie Mackenzie.

Painted People will tell local stories centred around Pictish body art, combining tradition with contemporary inking to celebrate Caithness’s tattoo culture.

Painted People exhibition by Susie Mackenzie.

Fun for all

To ensure everyone can get involved in the fun, this year’s festival will combine a mix of in-person events and virtual ones.

Charlotte Mountford, director of Lyth Arts Centre, said: “Caithness has really strong ties with our northern neighbours and it’s been a great chance to work with partners and colleagues in Norway and Canada.

“We hope our local community will find something to enjoy on their doorstep, and that our online programme will attract a national and international audience. It’s a great opportunity share our stories and celebrate international connections”

The full Northern Stories Festival programme can be found here.

[[title]]

[[text]]
