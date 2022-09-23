Uig Harbour improvement plans released with months of ‘unwelcome’ disruption expected next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Uig Harbour improvement plans released with months of ‘unwelcome’ disruption expected next year

By Ross Hempseed
September 23, 2022, 4:11 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 4:12 pm
Two long-term closures will take place on the Uig pier next year. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Two long-term closures will take place on the Uig pier next year. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

New details have emerged about the planned upgrades to Uig Harbour on Skye, which will cause months of disruption next year.

CalMac, which operates lifeline ferry services between the Outer Hebrides and the Isle  of Skye, announced two closures in 2023 earlier this month.

The proposed plans require the harbour to be closed off to ferries for a total of 14 weeks, starting with an eight-week shutdown from January 16 until March 13

A further six-week closure will begin on October 30 next year and last until December 11, with CalMac acknowledging there would be “unwelcome” disruption for services.

For months the ferry operator has been plagued with reliability issues across its extensive west coast network.

Its ageing fleet requires additional maintenance and more time being repaired than on the water in the case of some vessels.

CalMac says the upgrades are “essential” to continue to operate the Skye Triangle route in the long term.

Project partners, including Highland Council, CalMac and Transport Scotland have now announced details of the works involved.

Closure One – January to March

The first closure will include dredging the existing berth and installing new fender pile sockets.

Demolition work to get rid of the existing pier slab and extraction of piles will also be done to eliminate obstacles in the water on approach to Uig.

This will also allow for the installation of the new bank seat and piling for the linkspan dolphins.

Uig Harbour on Skye. Picture by Sandy McCook.

In addition, a temporary bridge will connect the linkspan dolphin with the pier, allowing ferry services to resume in time for the summer season.

The temporary works will also include the installation of protection piles adjacent to the new roundhead construction area allowing work to continue while ferries operate.

Closure Two – October to December

The works during the second closure will include the removal of the temporary bridge, existing linkspan, dolphins, bank-seat and temporary piles.

Workers will also complete the fenders and install and commission the new linkspan.

CalMac also provided details on the routes that would continue to operate during the closures.

These include a daily return service between Ullapool and Lochmaddy and increased services between Mallaig/Oban and Lochboisdale on South Uist.

No services will operate between Tarbert and Uig during the closures.

New winter timetable announced

CalMac has also finalised the timetable for the upcoming winter months, where extensive discussions were held due to the impact of the Uig Harbour closure.

The operator acknowledged that the closure would affect “almost all routes across the network”.

The new timetable will be released in two phases, the first due to be published on September 26.

This phase will include sailings from Ullapool to Stornoway, Berneray to Leverburgh and Barra to Eriskay.

The second phase will be published on September 28 and will include the routes Uig to Tarbert/Lochmaddy, Oban to Coll / Tiree and Mallaig to Lochboisdale.

Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac, said: “We appreciate that the uncertainty around the winter overhaul and timetable plans will have been unsettling for our island communities and we are sorry for any anxiety this may have caused.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Two long-term closures will take place on the Uig pier next year. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
Two long-term closures will take place on the Uig pier next year. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Two long-term closures will take place on the Uig pier next year. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Orkney council to foot the bill for scrapping Pelamis wave energy device after it…
0
The start of the Loch Ness Marathon
Can I dress up as Nessie? Will there be soup? Everything You Need To…
0
Two long-term closures will take place on the Uig pier next year. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Death of missing pensioner in Highland crash referred for investigation
Two long-term closures will take place on the Uig pier next year. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inspirational Amelia, 8, donates £3,750 to her Inverness school to improve outdoor space
0
Orkney Research and Innovation Campus.
Orkney Research and Innovation Campus nets £2.8m funding
0
Two long-term closures will take place on the Uig pier next year. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Oban family reveal they played football with Prince Charles and ate jam sandwiches with…
0
Two long-term closures will take place on the Uig pier next year. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Northern Stories Festival line-up revealed complete with 50ft whale and tattoo tales
0
Two long-term closures will take place on the Uig pier next year. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Former Bake off contestant joins competitors from across globe for World Porridge Making Championships
0

More from Press and Journal

Two long-term closures will take place on the Uig pier next year. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
Two long-term closures will take place on the Uig pier next year. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Two long-term closures will take place on the Uig pier next year. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
Two long-term closures will take place on the Uig pier next year. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Two long-term closures will take place on the Uig pier next year. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks