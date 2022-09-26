Loch Ness Spirits set to close its doors by the end of the month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Loch Ness Spirits set to close its doors by the end of the month

By Louise Glen
September 26, 2022, 11:20 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 11:24 am
Kevin and Lorien Cameron Ross.
Kevin and Lorien Cameron Ross.

The owners of a popular Loch Ness spirit brand have said they plan to close its doors at the end of the month.

Loch Ness Spirits, who made award-winning gin and absinthe products near Dores on Loch Ness-side, announced earlier today that it was planning to stop production.

The company, owned by Lorien and Kevin Cameron-Ross, plan to sell its remaining bottles of spirits before it finally shuts for good.

The couple won a long-term legal battle for the use of its name Loch Ness in 2019.

In a Facebook post, the couple said it was with “a mix of pride and sadness” they announced its closure.

Love and attention

The post read: “We have always valued fantastic support our Loch Ness Spirits brand, so we wanted you to hear directly from us that we are planning to stop selling our products to the general public on September 30 2022.

“There are multiple reasons for this but they all boil down to neither of us having capacity.

“We would always want to do our products and our heritage justice and give our Loch Ness brand the energy it deserves to flourish. The last few years have changed the lives of all of us in so many different ways.

“We no longer feel we can give the company the love and attention it deserves. So, it is with heavy hearts, we have decided to put a pause on some things.

The post continued: “We will always be proud of the fact that an idea at the kitchen table in 2015, became a reality in 2016 and won best distilled product in Scotland 2017.

It is with a mix of pride and sadness that Kevin & Lorien are posting here today.We have always valued fantastic…

Posted by Loch Ness Spirits on Monday, 26 September 2022

“We have learned so much about what it is to run a business, build a brand and add value to an exciting sector of the Scotland food and drink market.

“We have met some truly remarkable people, among both our customers and professional colleagues.

‘Heartfelt thanks’

“We hope that this post serves two purposes; firstly to give you our heartfelt thanks for supporting our brand over the years and being part of our story and secondly to give you the first opportunity to buy some special bottles.”

The website is now selling the first bottle from every batch of gin and absinthe it has ever made.

The post added: “We would love for these remaining bottles to find a home with some of the people that have been such a joy to work with.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Kevin and Lorien Cameron Ross.
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
Kevin and Lorien Cameron Ross.
Fireaway designer pizza coming to Inverness, Wick to get a Screwfix store and garden…
0
Kevin and Lorien Cameron Ross.
POLL: Do you support teachers striking over pay?
0
Stock image police
Motorcyclist dies following crash involving two motorbikes and one car on B845 near Taynuilt
0
northlink ferries
Ferry users warned of cancellations and delays as strong winds howl on
KFC Fort William shut to customers due to staff shortage
Part-time town? From KFC to the Post Office, the knock-on effects of Fort William's…
0
Kevin and Lorien Cameron Ross.
No respite on energy bills for disillusioned Aberdeen hotelier
0
Anne Thomas at The Log Cabin toilets at Strathy Point, Caithness
When nature calls: The trouble with toilets on the NC500
0
Kevin and Lorien Cameron Ross.
'He was doing what he loved': Tributes paid to dad who died falling from…
0
Kevin and Lorien Cameron Ross.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash
0

More from Press and Journal

Kevin and Lorien Cameron Ross.
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
Kevin and Lorien Cameron Ross.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Kevin and Lorien Cameron Ross.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal
0
Kevin and Lorien Cameron Ross.
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
Kevin and Lorien Cameron Ross.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials
0
Kevin and Lorien Cameron Ross.
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Editor's Picks