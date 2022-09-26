Loch Ness Spirits set to close its doors by the end of the month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of a popular Loch Ness spirit brand have said they plan to close its doors at the end of the month.

Loch Ness Spirits, who made award-winning gin and absinthe products near Dores on Loch Ness-side, announced earlier today that it was planning to stop production.

The company, owned by Lorien and Kevin Cameron-Ross, plan to sell its remaining bottles of spirits before it finally shuts for good.

The couple won a long-term legal battle for the use of its name Loch Ness in 2019.

In a Facebook post, the couple said it was with “a mix of pride and sadness” they announced its closure.

Love and attention

The post read: “We have always valued fantastic support our Loch Ness Spirits brand, so we wanted you to hear directly from us that we are planning to stop selling our products to the general public on September 30 2022.

“There are multiple reasons for this but they all boil down to neither of us having capacity.

“We would always want to do our products and our heritage justice and give our Loch Ness brand the energy it deserves to flourish. The last few years have changed the lives of all of us in so many different ways.

“We no longer feel we can give the company the love and attention it deserves. So, it is with heavy hearts, we have decided to put a pause on some things.

The post continued: “We will always be proud of the fact that an idea at the kitchen table in 2015, became a reality in 2016 and won best distilled product in Scotland 2017.

“We have learned so much about what it is to run a business, build a brand and add value to an exciting sector of the Scotland food and drink market.

“We have met some truly remarkable people, among both our customers and professional colleagues.

‘Heartfelt thanks’

“We hope that this post serves two purposes; firstly to give you our heartfelt thanks for supporting our brand over the years and being part of our story and secondly to give you the first opportunity to buy some special bottles.”

The website is now selling the first bottle from every batch of gin and absinthe it has ever made.

The post added: “We would love for these remaining bottles to find a home with some of the people that have been such a joy to work with.”