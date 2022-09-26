Motorcyclist dies following crash involving two motorbikes and one car on B845 near Taynuilt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 55-year-old man has died following a crash involving two motorbikes and one car on the B845 near Taynuilt.

Emergency services were alerted to the accident on the B845 between Kilchrenan and Taynuilt shortly after 6pm on Sunday.

The 55-year-old was riding his Triumph motorbike when he was involved in a collision with a 54-year-old man riding his Honda motorbike and a Skoda car driven by a 37-year-old man.

The three men were taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban following the accident. The 55-year-old died a short time later.

The 54-year-old and the 37-year-old were later released after treatment.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch with the police.

Sergeant Kevin Craig, of the road policing unit at Dumbarton, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“We would ask anyone who has any information that may assist our inquiries into this crash to contact us through 101 with reference number 2671 of 25 September.”