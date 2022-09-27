Plans for first Fort William 2040 masterplan consultation since Covid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A public consultation on the plans that will shape the future of Fort William will be held next month.

Since the Fort William 2040 masterplan was first developed in 2018, the intention has been to host a large public consultation and update event annually.

However, this was not possible in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The event will be held in Caol Community Centre on Wednesday November 2, with two open drop-in sessions, which will follow the same format, running from 3-5pm and 7-9pm.

It will be set up as a “trade fair”, with stalls for delivery organisations and specific Fort William 2040 projects.

People will also be able to speak to representatives of the Fort William 2040 board and the community stakeholders’ group.

Fort William 2040 was produced following community consultation in 2018/19 seeking priorities for the future development of the town and surrounding area.

Feedback from participants helped to create a vision, masterplan and delivery programme designed to achieve those priorities.

Four key themes

Fort William 2040 focuses on four key themes, which aim to make Fort William:

a great place to live

a connected place

a place facing water

a net zero town.

Organisations are contributing to this vision by delivering projects under the Fort William 2040 banner.

These include Thomas Telford Corpach Marina, active travel developments, the new Belford Hospital, new housing developments, flood protection works and improved internet connection speeds among others.

Over the lifetime of the programme, it is hoped additional projects will emerge and develop in response to further consultation and new funding opportunities.

Councillor Kate Willis, Lochaber area committee chairwoman, said: “I am delighted that a large public consultation event is once again able to be held for Fort William 2040.

“This will be a great opportunity to hear about the progress being made by partners in delivering projects that contribute to the 2040 vision for the town.

“Importantly, this is also a great way for people to speak to project representatives directly and have their say as to future priorities for Fort William 2040.

“I hope as many people as possible will come along and look forward to welcoming them on the day.”

The final programme for the event is being drawn up and full details will be shared in October.