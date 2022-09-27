Plans for first Fort William 2040 masterplan consultation since Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Plans for first Fort William 2040 masterplan consultation since Covid

By Louise Glen
September 27, 2022, 3:28 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 4:04 pm
Fort William 2040 planning workshop held in the Nevis Centre, Fort William in September 2018. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fort William 2040 planning workshop held in the Nevis Centre, Fort William in September 2018. Picture by Sandy McCook

A public consultation on the plans that will shape the future of Fort William will be held next month.

Since the Fort William 2040 masterplan was first developed in 2018, the intention has been to host a large public consultation and update event annually.

However, this was not possible in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The event will be held in Caol Community Centre on Wednesday November 2, with two open drop-in sessions, which will follow the same format, running from 3-5pm and 7-9pm.

It will be set up as a “trade fair”, with stalls for delivery organisations and specific Fort William 2040 projects.

People will also be able to speak to representatives of the Fort William 2040 board and the community stakeholders’ group.

Fortwilliam 2040 planning workshop held in the Nevis Centre, Fort William in 2019. Picture by Sandy McCook

Fort William 2040 was produced following community consultation in 2018/19 seeking priorities for the future development of the town and surrounding area.

Feedback from participants helped to create a vision, masterplan and delivery programme designed to achieve those priorities.

Four key themes

Fort William 2040 focuses on four key themes, which aim to make Fort William:

  • a great place to live
  • a connected place
  • a place facing water
  • a net zero town.

Organisations are contributing to this vision by delivering projects under the Fort William 2040 banner.

These include Thomas Telford Corpach Marina, active travel developments, the new Belford Hospital, new housing developments, flood protection works and improved internet connection speeds among others.

Over the lifetime of the programme, it is hoped additional projects will emerge and develop in response to further consultation and new funding opportunities.

Councillor Kate Willis. Photo by Louise Glen

Councillor Kate Willis, Lochaber area committee chairwoman, said: “I am delighted that a large public consultation event is once again able to be held for Fort William 2040.

“This will be a great opportunity to hear about the progress being made by partners in delivering projects that contribute to the 2040 vision for the town.

“Importantly, this is also a great way for people to speak to project representatives directly and have their say as to future priorities for Fort William 2040.

“I hope as many people as possible will come along and look forward to welcoming them on the day.”

The final programme for the event is being drawn up and full details will be shared in October.

