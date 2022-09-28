Stornoway world record holder cyclist in hospital after being hit by car while on training run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Stornoway world record holder cyclist in hospital after being hit by car while on training run

By Chloe Irvine
September 28, 2022, 5:05 pm Updated: September 28, 2022, 5:06 pm
Christina Mackenzie was on a training ride at the time. Photo: Cruse Scotland
Christina Mackenzie was on a training ride at the time. Photo: Cruse Scotland

Endurance cyclist Christina Mackenzie has been taken to hospital and is awaiting surgery after being hit by a car while on a training ride.

The Lands End to John O’Groats world record holder from Stornoway had been out cycling in preparation for two races this weekend.

However, while coming up to the Kippen Roundabout in Stirlingshire she was struck by a vehicle.

Chairman of Stirling Bike Club, Norrie Petrie who is a part of Christina’s team confirmed she’s currently in hospital awaiting surgery for a fractured pelvis.

Christina Mackenzie was on a training run at the time of the incident. Photo: Cruse Scotland

She set the women’s Land’s End to John O’Groats cycling record last year after completing the journey in 51 hours, five minutes and 27 seconds.

Mr Petrie added that Christina had been on a “training ride” in preparation for the women’s veterans national championships and Tour of the Trossachs this weekend.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 5.05pm on Tuesday, September 27 , to a report of a crash involving a cyclist and a car towing a trailer which failed to stop on the B822 at the Kippen roundabout, Stirling.

About 5pm last night (27/9) whilst out training on the A811 Christina was knocked off her bike near to Kippen Roundabout…

Posted by Lejogmack on Tuesday, 27 September 2022

“The cyclist, a 45-year-old woman, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.”

Police are now appealing for anyone with information that could help, including dash-cam footage to contact them by calling 101,  quoting incident number 2444 of Tuesday, September 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Plans for a campsite near Newtown, Invergarry, have led to fears the area's lost forest will never be replanted. Photo: Shutterstock
Will proposed campsite be the final nail in the coffin for felled Invergarry woodland?
0
Bad Actress will take to the stage for an up close and personal performance on Saturday at the city's HMV record store to mark the launch of their new single Hot Stuff.
Highland rock band to mark release of new single with Inverness gig
0
Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Queen Elizabeth Muirtown Primary
Inverness pupils receive 'poignant' letter of thanks one day after Queen's death
1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
Seagull shooter caught catapulting ball bearings at another bird
John Cobb and team with the Crusader boat at Loch Ness in 1952. Picture supplied by Gordon Menzies
John Cobb: Loch Ness community remembers ‘gentleman’ racer 70 years on from fatal world…
0
New malt whisky distillery to be built on banks of Dornoch Firth
New whisky distillery on the Dornoch Firth approved by Highland Council
0
The couple and their rescuers. Picture supplied by Skye Mountain Rescue Team.
Recently engaged couple miss celebratory dinner after getting lost in hills and having to…
0
Network rail strike
Broken down train removed from the West Highland Line
0

More from Press and Journal

findhorn festival
Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with over 7,000 attendees already
0
Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Natalie Carnegie (Specialist Nurse, OPAT - light blue tunic), Carol Spence, and Fiona Elliot (Senior Charge Nurse, OPAT - navy tunic)
New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
0
Moray Council could open some of its buildings to people unable to heat their homes this winter.
Moray Council buildings could offer warm welcome to folk facing fuel poverty
0
Post Thumbnail
Even bangers not safe from rural thieves, farmers warned
0
Online scammers families lottery
Readers' letters: Online scammers, nuclear families and lottery winners
0

Editor's Picks