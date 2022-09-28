Stornoway world record holder cyclist in hospital after being hit by car while on training run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Endurance cyclist Christina Mackenzie has been taken to hospital and is awaiting surgery after being hit by a car while on a training ride.

The Lands End to John O’Groats world record holder from Stornoway had been out cycling in preparation for two races this weekend.

However, while coming up to the Kippen Roundabout in Stirlingshire she was struck by a vehicle.

Chairman of Stirling Bike Club, Norrie Petrie who is a part of Christina’s team confirmed she’s currently in hospital awaiting surgery for a fractured pelvis.

She set the women’s Land’s End to John O’Groats cycling record last year after completing the journey in 51 hours, five minutes and 27 seconds.

Mr Petrie added that Christina had been on a “training ride” in preparation for the women’s veterans national championships and Tour of the Trossachs this weekend.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 5.05pm on Tuesday, September 27 , to a report of a crash involving a cyclist and a car towing a trailer which failed to stop on the B822 at the Kippen roundabout, Stirling.

About 5pm last night (27/9) whilst out training on the A811 Christina was knocked off her bike near to Kippen Roundabout… Posted by Lejogmack on Tuesday, 27 September 2022

“The cyclist, a 45-year-old woman, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.”

Police are now appealing for anyone with information that could help, including dash-cam footage to contact them by calling 101, quoting incident number 2444 of Tuesday, September 27.