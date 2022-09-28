Moray Council buildings could offer warm welcome to folk facing fuel poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray Council buildings could offer warm welcome to folk facing fuel poverty

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
September 28, 2022, 5:11 pm
Moray Council could open some of its buildings to people unable to heat their homes this winter.
Moray Council buildings could open their doors to people struggling with fuel poverty and the cost of living crisis this winter.

Members at a meeting unanimously agreed for officers to identify public buildings that can be used as warm spaces, and for the local authority to work with other organisations to help them do the same.

The proposal was put forward by Green councillor for Forres Draeyk van der Horn.

He said: “This is more than warm banks, its about something that’s going on in real people’s lives.

“In Moray 32% of people are living in fuel poverty and that’s higher then the Scottish average.

Green councillor for Forres Draeyk Van Der Horn.

“As a rural community Moray is more exposed to fuel poverty and the cost of living crisis.

“Without preventative action people will die.”

SNP councillor for Forres Scott Lawrence seconded the move.

He said: “There’s a culture of denial around fuel poverty.

“It’s not just something that affects people on the edges of society.

“Almost half of all UK households face being pushed into fuel poverty by the beginning of next year.”

Warm welcome

Fochabers Lhanbryde SNP councillor Shona Morrison praised communities for their response during the pandemic. She said she was confident they would react in a similar way with action over warm spaces.

Her amendment that work should be done at pace was approved, as was the suggestion by Theresa Coull, SNP member for Keith and Cullen, to rename the initiative as ‘warm welcome’.

A household is defined as being in fuel poverty if it spends more than 10% of its income on fuel costs and there are insufficient funds left to maintain an adequate standard of living.

