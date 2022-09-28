Highland rock band to mark release of new single with Inverness gig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland rock band have unveiled plans to stage a live gig in Inverness to celebrate the launch of their new single.

Bad Actress will take to the stage for an up close and personal performance on Saturday at the city’s HMV record store, located within Eastgate Shopping Centre.

The performance will mark the launch of their new single, titled Hot Stuff.

The song is all about playing live music on stage in the face of adversity and against the odds.

Chick McFarlane, lead guitarist in the band, said they are looking forward to playing their music in the store, which will be a new and interesting experience for the group.

“Hot Stuff is all about giving it a go, even if you have people telling you can’t,” he said.

Bad Actress promote positivity and determination

“It’s having the passion to just keep going and push life as far as you want. We definitely take this attitude as a band and recognise it in the great many bands who have inspired us.

“We can’t wait to play the song at HMV in Inverness on Saturday, along with a few of our other tracks. Playing in a shop isn’t something we’ve done before so it’s going to be interesting.”

Bad Actress is made up of two long standing friends from Muir of Ord, Tommy B and 80-R, both aged 25, and three siblings from Moray; Vinnie Vexx ,23, Chick McFarlane, 21, and Lui Q, 18.

2022 has been a busy year for the band. The group has played a host of shows at venues across Scotland, England and Wales, including a UK tour with Marco Mendoza.

They also played a number of gigs in Wales with US band, Hardline, and Swedish rock veterans, Electric Boys.

In August, they rocked out at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival and in September they played a string of shows in England and Wales, including a headline slot on the second stage at the O2 Academy in Sheffield as part of the Hard Rock Hell Sleaze festival.

Their next show is at the Bandstand in Nairn on Saturday, October 15 before making a return to Inverness for Monsterfest at Eden Court on October 28.