What a buzz kill! First plans to tackle ‘annoying’ noise from electric bus chargers

First Bus could erect specialist fencing to help people living near its Aberdeen depot get a good night’s sleep.

Worried residents feared a huge expansion of the firm’s electric fleet would be “particularly annoying” at night.

First Bus previously withdrew plans for five electric substations and EV chargers due to the concerns they would emit a humming sound.

What has First Bus changed in its plans for the Aberdeen depot

Proposals have now been resubmitted, with added acoustic fencing to protect those living nearby from any noise the green infrastructure generates.

If plans are approved, the noise pollution barriers would block unwanted sound from escaping the King Street yard.

Another 24 electric buses will soon be added to the First Aberdeen fleet, costing £8.1 million.

In all, the planned EV infrastructure would support up to 148 new electric buses.

A site survey carried out by Environmental Noise Solutions found potential sounds cause by the equipment would be within acceptable levels.

The firm plans to use the new vehicles to replace existing diesel ones.

Access from King Street to the depot would remain the same.

First bosses expect the fleet to be operating by spring 2024.

First Bus adds vehicles to Aberdeen fleet to combat climate change

The new electric buses will run alongside First’s hydrogen-powered double deckers.

Aberdeen was the first city in the world to have the buses, aimed at reducing noise and air pollution.

The hydrogen-powered fleet started operating in January last year and save a kilogram of CO2 every kilometre they are driven.

You can view the plans on the Aberdeen City Council website, here.