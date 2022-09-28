What a buzz kill! First plans to tackle ‘annoying’ noise from electric bus chargers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What a buzz kill! First plans to tackle ‘annoying’ noise from electric bus chargers

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
September 28, 2022, 4:11 pm Updated: September 28, 2022, 5:32 pm
New fencing will be installed at the First Bus depot in Aberdeen to prevent disruption to neighbours. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
New fencing will be installed at the First Bus depot in Aberdeen to prevent disruption to neighbours. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

First Bus could erect specialist fencing to help people living near its Aberdeen depot get a good night’s sleep.

Worried residents feared a huge expansion of the firm’s electric fleet would be “particularly annoying” at night.

First Bus previously withdrew plans for five electric substations and EV chargers due to the concerns they would emit a humming sound.

What has First Bus changed in its plans for the Aberdeen depot

Proposals have now been resubmitted, with added acoustic fencing to protect those living nearby from any noise the green infrastructure generates.

A hydrogen double-decker bus used by First Bus in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

If plans are approved, the noise pollution barriers would block unwanted sound from escaping the King Street yard.

Another 24 electric buses will soon be added to the First Aberdeen fleet, costing £8.1 million.

In all, the planned EV infrastructure would support up to 148 new electric buses.

A site survey carried out by Environmental Noise Solutions found potential sounds cause by the equipment would be within acceptable levels.

What do you think of the plans? Share your views in our comments section at the foot of this article

The firm plans to use the new vehicles to replace existing diesel ones.

Access from King Street to the depot would remain the same.

First bosses expect the fleet to be operating by spring 2024.

First Bus adds vehicles to Aberdeen fleet to combat climate change

The new electric buses will run alongside First’s hydrogen-powered double deckers.

A hydrogen bus refuels at the First Bus King Street depot in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen was the first city in the world to have the buses, aimed at reducing noise and air pollution.

The hydrogen-powered fleet started operating in January last year and save a kilogram of CO2 every kilometre they are driven.

You can view the plans on the Aberdeen City Council website, here.

