Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home

By Louise Glen
October 3, 2022, 9:13 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 9:37 pm
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team

Firefighters in north Argyll have warned others against keeping crystals in windows after a house fire in Connel.

Called out on Saturday afternoon to a home, volunteer firefighters from Appin supported the crew from Oban to help put out the small blaze.

The fire was started by an ornamental crystal globe in a window. The sun conducted through the crystal and set alight some nearby papers – causing the fire.

🚨 Crew paged at 16.43hrs yesterday, to attend a small fire within a dwelling house in Connel, with appliances from Oban…

Posted by Appin Community Fire Station on Sunday, 2 October 2022

The name for a fire started in this way is an “omnidirectional burning glass effect”.

Posting a warning to others on social media, a spokesman for Appin Community Fire Station said: “Crew paged at 4.43pm on Saturday, to attend a small fire within a dwelling house in Connel, with appliances from Oban and a flexi duty officer.

“An ornamental crystal globe on a window cill ignited nearby papers, as the sun’s rays passed through it – known as omnidirectional burning glass effect.

“Though no serious damage was caused, it highlighted the dangers of positioning glass objects in full sunlight.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 DO NOT USE UNTIL EVIDENCE GIVEN. Rosemary MacDowell, wife of William (Bill) MacDowell at Inverness High Court.
Wife of Renee MacRae killer unlikely to face her own criminal prosecution
RZSS
How is Highland Wildlife Park helping to save some of Scotland's rarest species?
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Skye woman says SNP's National Care Service must focus on rural needs
The High Court in Edinburgh
Sex offender preyed on girl, 14, as she drifted in and out of consciousness
Openreach engineer Doug Craig discovered stowaway Tia after he finished a job in Coll. Image: Openreach/PA
Engineer discovers neighbour's stowaway cat in van - 50 miles from home
To go with story by Louise Glen. Salmond Scotland has supported the Tall Ships Shetland event in 2023. Picture shows; The Tall Ships. Shetland. Supplied by Salmon Scotland Date; 06/07/2022
More than 150 volunteers needed as Tall Ships Races get ready for Shetland return
Weather warning for October 5. Image: Met Office.
Met Office issues two yellow weather warnings across north and north-east
H231 1965-11-15 Coylumbridge Hotel, Aviemore_04 (C)DCT 15 November 1965 Young skiers are well looked after at Coylumbridge Hotel, Aviemore, Inverness-shire. [Four young skiers are kitted-out in the foreground with the exterior of the hotel visible in the background. A helicopter is flying just above the group.]
From ski mecca to 'worst holiday ever': Where did it all go wrong for…
Drawing impression of Staff accommodation at Leys Square, Milton of Leys, Inverness.
Skoda sales showroom, a solution for Alness's cold winds at Morrisons and staff accommodation…
Dundee motorcyclist Daniel Kalinski
Man, 59, found dead on Isle of Seil

More from Press and Journal

Peterson control tower operations..
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire
Watch highlights of both the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and North of Scotland Cup finals with #HighlandLeagueWeekly!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of the 2022/23 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and North…

Editor's Picks