Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home

Firefighters in north Argyll have warned others against keeping crystals in windows after a house fire in Connel.

Called out on Saturday afternoon to a home, volunteer firefighters from Appin supported the crew from Oban to help put out the small blaze.

The fire was started by an ornamental crystal globe in a window. The sun conducted through the crystal and set alight some nearby papers – causing the fire.

The name for a fire started in this way is an “omnidirectional burning glass effect”.

Posting a warning to others on social media, a spokesman for Appin Community Fire Station said:



“Though no serious damage was caused, it highlighted the dangers of positioning glass objects in full sunlight.”