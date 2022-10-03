‘We spoke, Stagecoach listened’: Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire community is celebrating after an important bus route was saved following Stagecoach Bluebird’s consultation about proposed bus changes in the north-east.

The link between Blackburn, Kemnay and Kintore was at risk under proposals published by the operator – prompting concerns about the communities becoming “isolated”.

However, now the firm has confirmed the link has been retained on service X20, following feedback from customers and other stakeholders during the consultation.

Kintore will maintain a direct connection to Aberdeen via a revised service X20, which will run from Alford, Kemnay and Blackburn to Aberdeen via Hilton and Westburn in the city.

The section of the route covering Berryden Retail Park will be withdrawn through due to very low usage.

‘This was a community effort’

East Garioch councillor, Glen Reid said he was “absolutely delighted” that the X20 Blackburn to Kemnay route was saved.

In a social media post, he said: “We spoke and Stagecoach listened. Thank you to everyone who responded to the consultation and attended the in person events.

“This was a community effort and whilst we may not have got everything that was asked for, and there are still significant issues, this is a tremendous result.

“No doubt there will be reviews in the future, so if you want a bus service for your children to connect with their friends, please encourage them to use it. I’d also like to thank Stagecoach for taking on board the community views and listening.”

What are the changes?

Services in Alford and Kemnay will operate as X20, connecting with Blackburn and Aberdeen via the faster route, with the 6pm X20 service on a Monday to Friday to Kemnay now operating to Alford.

Also on the X20, the Monday to Friday 8pm trip from Aberdeen has been moved slightly later to 8.15pm based on feedback, with Sunday’s 9pm service moving forward to 8.15pm, while the Saturday 6.30am Kemnay to Aberdeen route will now operate from Alford.

Elsewhere in west Aberdeenshire, services between Inverurie and Aberdeen will offer two fast journeys per hour, one on service 10, operating direct to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the city centre, and one on the new service 9, which will also stop in Blackburn.

Stagecoach says this will provide a faster and more consistent service for these communities, with the removal of stopping restrictions previously enforced on certain journeys.

It means service 37 will now operate between Inverurie and Kintore only, therefore no longer serving Blackburn, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Aberdeen Bus Station.

However, there will be additional stops at Kintore Railway Station to allow customers to connect to rail services.

Elsewhere, service 22, the Inverurie town service, which was previously operated under contract to Aberdeenshire Council, will be withdrawn.

Also, a small number of journeys operating between Keith and Aberdeen will also be withdrawn, although the core service from Keith to Aberdeen and Elgin is not affected.

Stagecoach says adjustments made after feedback

Stagecoach Bluebird commercial director Daniel Laird said: “I’m pleased to confirm our finalised timetables which will come into operation on October 31.

“The new timetables reflect how travel patterns have changed across parts of the region since 2020 and are designed to provide a more reliable and consistent service for our customers.

“We are grateful for all the feedback provided by our customers and other stakeholders during the consultation process. This valuable feedback has allowed us to make several adjustments and improvements to our original proposals to better meet the needs of our customers.”