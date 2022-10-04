New registration system aims to reduce impact of visitors on Ben Nevis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A registration system has been introduced to help better protect the highest mountain in the UK.

More than 150,000 people visit Ben Nevis every year, including many carrying out charity challenges, which has a significant impact on the mountain and the level of maintenance it requires.

The new system aims to simplify the process for event organisers to access Ben Nevis responsibly, while helping land managers deal with the impact of these events.

Organisers now have a direct contact to gain permission for events instead of having to go to multiple landowners.

Andy Baker, head of UK events at Charity Challenge, said: “Ben Nevis is one of Britain’s most iconic locations and one of our most popular challenge locations.

“This scheme will give us a single point of contact that will make it easier to gain permissions and access the mountain responsibly, as we always aim to do.”

‘Taking access responsibly’

The project is being run by the Nevis Landscape Partnership (NLP) who work with Ben Nevis landowners, the John Muir Trust and Jahama Highland Estate, alongside NatureScot, businesses and interest groups from the area.

The NLP has a team of seasonal rangers who work to maintain the paths, remove litter and help visitors have the best experience possible on the mountain.

Jonathan Hart, from Jahama Highland Estate, said: “This is an important project in enabling the land managers to better identify and manage issues and work with event organisers in promoting responsible and sustainable access onto Scotland’s most beloved mountain.

“It ensures that those accessing, recreating and enjoying the mountain are involved in looking after it and taking access responsibly.”

Great response so far

The registration system has been based on guidance for event organisers in the Scottish Outdoor Access Code (SOAC) and by the National Access Forum which will further support the maintenance work.

It also involves the creation of a live calendar which will prevent multiple events from taking place around the same time, and therefore reduce crowds and overflowing of car parks.

Tim Stobart, event liaison officer at the NLP, added that the response has been “great” so far.

He said: “The response from event organisers has been great. They really care for Ben Nevis and are happy that we are making it easier for them get the necessary permissions and put something back into the mountain.”