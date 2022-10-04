Oban teacher to represent Scotland in powerlifting championship – after taking up a hobby in lockdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A science teacher will swap Oban for New Zealand when she takes part in the Commonwealth Powerlifting Federation Championships.

Jodie Hoey started powerlifting during lockdown and only took part in her first ever competition in January this year.

The Oban High teacher won her place after competing in the West of Scotland Championships.

The 26-year-old went on to qualify for the Scottish Championships in June.

The Scottish Powerlifting Federation selected her to compete for Scotland in the Commonwealth Championships in November this year.

The event takes place in Auckland.

‘I thought I’d give it a go’

Mrs Hoey said: “I’ve always been pretty active, swimming, running and going to the gym.

“My husband used to do squats, bench and deadlift with his friends for fun, so I’d fancied doing weights for a while, and just before lockdown my friend mentioned competing in powerlifting so I thought I’d give it a go.

“I started going to Atlantis Leisure and using the gym at the school after work, and developed my deadlift, squat and bench before joining Scottish Powerlifting in December.

“I’ve never travelled outside Europe before and never, ever thought I would have the opportunity to represent Scotland in an international competition, so I’m both excited and nervous.”

Jodie, who also teaches PE, is a former pupil at Oban High School.

She trains five times per week for two-and-a-half hours and her official personal best for the squat lift is 115kg, bench is 55kg and deadlift is 147.5kg.

Defying gender stereotypes

Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, said: “From starting powerlifting in 2020, to being selected by the Scottish Powerlifting Federation to represent her country on an international platform just two years later, Jodie is an outstanding role model to the young people she teaches at Oban High.

“Not only is she showing pupils that anything is possible, she is defying gender stereotypes in a sport that has been historically male dominated.

“Jodie is empowering young people and is a true inspiration. I wish her every success in New Zealand and can’t wait to hear how she gets on.”

The Commonwealth Powerlifting Federation Championships take place from November 28 to December 4.