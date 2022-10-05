Refurbishment works worth £2 million to begin at Grantown Primary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Refurbishment works worth £2 million to begin at Grantown Primary

By Michelle Henderson
October 5, 2022, 5:04 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 5:15 pm
Refurbishments have been made both to the school's annex and main building. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.


A Highland primary school is to undergo a major facelift as part of a £2 million upgrade.

Contractors from Compass Building and Construction Services have been hired by the Highland Council to make a number of improvements to Grantown Primary School.

The project worth £2,071,253.72 will involve improvements to both the annex and main building of the school.

The venture was ordered by the Highland Council to improve capacity at the school, located in the Badenoch and Strathspey area.

Thom Macleod, managing director of Compass Building, said: “For our part we are, as ever, delighted to have been favoured with the award and look forward to getting on with delivering the works for the Highland Council as one of their key supply chain partners.”

What upgrades are being made?

Ground works on the project are due to get under way in the coming weeks.

Contractors Compass Building have been assigned to create a new wing in the main building of the Grantown school to accommodate the transfer of the school’s kitchen and dining facilities from the annex building.

Meanwhile, in the annex building, contractors will refurbish the existing nursery classroom and support accommodation.

Energy saving improvements will also be completed in support of inclusive access to the building.

The Highland Council have been approached for comment.

Editor's Picks