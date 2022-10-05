Refurbishment works worth £2 million to begin at Grantown Primary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland primary school is to undergo a major facelift as part of a £2 million upgrade.

Contractors from Compass Building and Construction Services have been hired by the Highland Council to make a number of improvements to Grantown Primary School.

The project worth £2,071,253.72 will involve improvements to both the annex and main building of the school.

The venture was ordered by the Highland Council to improve capacity at the school, located in the Badenoch and Strathspey area.

Thom Macleod, managing director of Compass Building, said: “For our part we are, as ever, delighted to have been favoured with the award and look forward to getting on with delivering the works for the Highland Council as one of their key supply chain partners.”

What upgrades are being made?

Ground works on the project are due to get under way in the coming weeks.

Contractors Compass Building have been assigned to create a new wing in the main building of the Grantown school to accommodate the transfer of the school’s kitchen and dining facilities from the annex building.

Meanwhile, in the annex building, contractors will refurbish the existing nursery classroom and support accommodation.

Energy saving improvements will also be completed in support of inclusive access to the building.

The Highland Council have been approached for comment.