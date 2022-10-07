New affordable houses will provide ‘lasting solution’ for Lochcarron families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New affordable houses will provide ‘lasting solution’ for Lochcarron families

By John Ross
October 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 7, 2022, 12:01 pm
Lochcarron has seen a demand for affordable housing. Picture Rupert Shanks Photography
Lochcarron has seen a demand for affordable housing. Picture Rupert Shanks Photography

New houses are being built in Lochcarron to help tackle a growing need for affordable homes in rural areas.

A community-led development will see 15 houses, flats and self-build plots developed after receiving planning permission.

The project above Kirkton Gardens was initiated by Lochcarron Community Development Company (LCDC) and is being taken forward by the Communities Housing Trust (CHT) and the Highland Council.

What type of houses are being built?

CHT will provide six homes for social rent and low cost home ownership, as well as three discounted self-build plots.

These will see prices cut using the Rural Housing Burden, which assures affordability in perpetuity for the community.

The council will also provide six homes for social rent.

LCDC chair Helen Murchison said she is delighted to see the project going ahead.

“Demand for affordable housing in the Lochcarron area has been rising dramatically in recent years.

New houses will help retain people in Lochcarron. Picture Rupert Shanks Photography

“This development will help provide a lasting solution for many young people and families, as well as help our local businesses create employment opportunities.”

“There has been a long-standing deficit of housing for young people. These houses will ease the pressure on housing in the area and give people a choice.

“It will also be a huge boost to the local economy.”

She said the development will help retain people in the area where second and holiday homes have helped increase property prices.

“It’s the same all over the Highlands. There is no way that locals can compete with the prices holiday home owners can offer.”

Key findings from recent surveys in the area also show businesses have struggled to find accommodation for staff.

Communities taking their future into their own hands

Ronnie MacRae, CEO of the CHT said by providing homes for 15 families, the development will keep people in the area and help the local economy and wider community to thrive.

“The strong local support is worth mentioning, as it demonstrates the will of communities to take their future into their own hands which is commendable.”

LCDC currently owns Kirkton Woodland, the land behind the development, which was bought with support from the Scottish Land Fund.

Further funding has been provided by the fund and Highland Council to enable vehicle access to the site and the forest beyond,. This will make it more accessible to the community.

New houses in Staffin

A number of housing developments aimed at providing affordable accommodation for local people have been built or proposed recently.

This includes a discounted plot scheme, run by community landowners the Knoydart Foundation, to help local people secure affordable housing and counter high prices for accommodation on the open market.

In March, residents moved into the first affordable houses built in Applecross in 18 years.

The three accessible homes were built following concern about a lack of quality affordable accommodation locally.

Lack of affordable housing a barrier to staff recruitment

In January, six families moved into new homes in Staffin following community-led action to tackle rising prices and depopulation which was threatening community sustainability.

In July a report said a lack of affordable housing is seen as the biggest barrier to staff recruitment and retention in Skye.

It said between 1,300-1,700 job vacancies in the area are being left unfilled because of a lack of accommodation.

Editor's Picks