New affordable houses will provide ‘lasting solution’ for Lochcarron families

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New houses are being built in Lochcarron to help tackle a growing need for affordable homes in rural areas.

A community-led development will see 15 houses, flats and self-build plots developed after receiving planning permission.

The project above Kirkton Gardens was initiated by Lochcarron Community Development Company (LCDC) and is being taken forward by the Communities Housing Trust (CHT) and the Highland Council.

What type of houses are being built?

CHT will provide six homes for social rent and low cost home ownership, as well as three discounted self-build plots.

These will see prices cut using the Rural Housing Burden, which assures affordability in perpetuity for the community.

The council will also provide six homes for social rent.

LCDC chair Helen Murchison said she is delighted to see the project going ahead.

“Demand for affordable housing in the Lochcarron area has been rising dramatically in recent years.

“This development will help provide a lasting solution for many young people and families, as well as help our local businesses create employment opportunities.”

“There has been a long-standing deficit of housing for young people. These houses will ease the pressure on housing in the area and give people a choice.

“It will also be a huge boost to the local economy.”

She said the development will help retain people in the area where second and holiday homes have helped increase property prices.

“It’s the same all over the Highlands. There is no way that locals can compete with the prices holiday home owners can offer.”

Key findings from recent surveys in the area also show businesses have struggled to find accommodation for staff.

Communities taking their future into their own hands

Ronnie MacRae, CEO of the CHT said by providing homes for 15 families, the development will keep people in the area and help the local economy and wider community to thrive.

“The strong local support is worth mentioning, as it demonstrates the will of communities to take their future into their own hands which is commendable.”

LCDC currently owns Kirkton Woodland, the land behind the development, which was bought with support from the Scottish Land Fund.

Further funding has been provided by the fund and Highland Council to enable vehicle access to the site and the forest beyond,. This will make it more accessible to the community.

A number of housing developments aimed at providing affordable accommodation for local people have been built or proposed recently.

This includes a discounted plot scheme, run by community landowners the Knoydart Foundation, to help local people secure affordable housing and counter high prices for accommodation on the open market.

In March, residents moved into the first affordable houses built in Applecross in 18 years.

The three accessible homes were built following concern about a lack of quality affordable accommodation locally.

Lack of affordable housing a barrier to staff recruitment

In January, six families moved into new homes in Staffin following community-led action to tackle rising prices and depopulation which was threatening community sustainability.

In July a report said a lack of affordable housing is seen as the biggest barrier to staff recruitment and retention in Skye.

It said between 1,300-1,700 job vacancies in the area are being left unfilled because of a lack of accommodation.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE