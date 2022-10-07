Trains and ferries cancelled as heavy rain continues to fall across north

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Travel disruption is spreading across the north as heavy rain continues to fall.

Strong winds and rain have plagued public transport – especially trains and ferries – this week.

A number of trains have been cancelled and disrupted again today.

The line is closed at Dalwhinnie, meaning all services between Inverness and the central belt are affected – with no trains going north of Perth.

ScotRail has said it is trying to organise replacement buses but that passengers should try to arrange other transport.

⚠️ We are currently on site at Dalwhinnie, responding to heavy rain which has flooded the railway overnight. We are monitoring water levels in the area, once this drops to a safe level, we will carry out necessary inspections before determining if the line can reopen. @ScotRail pic.twitter.com/19DPMfElyd — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) October 7, 2022

It is hoped the line will reopen by around 11.30am.

Speed restrictions are also in place along parts of the West Highland line, meaning journey times will be longer than usual.

Ferry cancellations

Ferry services around the West Coast are being affected by stormy seas.

The following routes are subject to cancellation and timetable changes on Friday:

Mallaig – Small Isles

Mallaig – Armadale

Uig – Lochmaddy

Oban – Lismore

Fionnphort – Iona

Oban – Castlebay

Claonaig – Lochranza

Ardrossan – Brodick

Passengers are advised to check CalMac’s website for the latest updates.