Lewis ebike scheme and Knoydart pub buyout feature in Community Land Week

A new ebike hire scheme could help ease car pressure at major tourism attractions in Lewis while helping the environment.

The Callanish Stones and the Gearranan Blackhouse Village are among the popular locations users of electric bikes could visit, along with the Bonnet Laird Walk, between Carloway and Callanish.

Community landowner Urras Oighreachd Chàrlabhaigh (Carloway Estate Trust) has recently taken delivery of eight ebikes.

Ebikes showcased at Community Land Week

It plans to showcase the new fleet at the start of Community Land Week.

The Carloway Estate covers 11,500 acres on the north west coast of Lewis, with over 200 crofts spread across a number of townships.

Development manager Sally Reynolds said the long-term aim is to establish a hire scheme for visitors and residents.

She said there are issues with parking at some major attractions and it is difficult to visit the sites using public transport.

“This could provide a solution to some problems and also reduce our carbon footprint, while also providing revenue for the trust.

“The project is in its early stages, but we’ve had really good feedback.

“There is a definite need and I think it will work well in the long term.”

The community cycling day is being held from 10 am-12 pm in partnership with Urras nan Tursachan (the Standing Stones Trust) and Cycling UK.

It will include a range of cycling activities, suitable for all ages, as well as free bike checks and basic cycle repairs.

A similar event is being planned in January in Carloway.

Where are other community events being held?

The ebikes event is just one initiative being celebrated during Community Land Week.

It runs until October 16.

In Knoydart, seven community-owned enterprises are collaborating in an exhibition to be staged in the community hall from October 12–14.

This includes community landowners the Knoydart Foundation.

In addition, there will be contributions from the Old Forge pub which came into community ownership in April, and the recently refurbished Knoydart Community Hall.

The Old Forge Community Benefit Society took over Britain’s most remote pub after 14 months of fundraising.

The group has since set out plans for refurbishing the 19th century pub.

Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn is hosting a ‘makers market’ for small businesses based on the Galson Estate in Lewis.

The event, on October 15, will showcase and sell goods as part of a ‘buy local’ initiative.

There are now 711 projects involving land or assets in community ownership across Scotland.

Linsay Chalmers is development manager at Community Land Scotland.

“When communities purchase land and buildings, they have the tools to breathe new life into their community.”

Innovative projects

“Community ownership often reverses many years of decline and can unlock energy in a community.

“The purchase of land or buildings increases confidence and can kickstart further economic opportunities, create new jobs, often enable the development of vital housing, building on a growing awareness of environment and heritage to enliven the social life of its people.”

Land reform minister Mairi McAllan said Community Land Week is a great opportunity. It lets the public see the variety of assets communities have taken on and innovative projects.

“Communities know best what’s right for them, including when it comes to how they own and use local land and buildings.”

