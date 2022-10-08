Lewis ebike scheme and Knoydart pub buyout feature in Community Land Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis ebike scheme and Knoydart pub buyout feature in Community Land Week

By John Ross
October 8, 2022, 6:00 am
The ebike hire scheme is being showcased during Community Land Week
The ebike hire scheme is being showcased during Community Land Week

A new ebike hire scheme could help ease car pressure at major tourism attractions in Lewis while helping the environment.

The Callanish Stones and the Gearranan Blackhouse Village are among the popular locations users of electric bikes could visit, along with the Bonnet Laird Walk, between Carloway and Callanish.

Community landowner Urras Oighreachd Chàrlabhaigh (Carloway Estate Trust) has recently taken delivery of eight ebikes.

Ebikes showcased at Community Land Week

It plans to showcase the new fleet at the start of Community Land Week.

The Carloway Estate covers 11,500 acres on the north west coast of Lewis, with over 200 crofts spread across a number of townships.

Development manager Sally Reynolds said the long-term aim is to establish a hire scheme for visitors and residents.

She said there are issues with parking at some major attractions and it is difficult to visit the sites using public transport.

Visitors can use the ebikes to go to attractions like the Callanish Stones

“This could provide a solution to some problems and also reduce our carbon footprint, while also providing revenue for the trust.

“The project is in its early stages, but we’ve had really good feedback.

“There is a definite need and I think it will work well in the long term.”

The community cycling day is being held from 10 am-12 pm in partnership with Urras nan Tursachan (the Standing Stones Trust) and Cycling UK.

It will include a range of cycling activities, suitable for all ages, as well as free bike checks and basic cycle repairs.

A similar event is being planned in January in Carloway.

Where are other community events being held?

The ebikes event is just one initiative being celebrated during Community Land Week.

It runs until October 16.

In Knoydart, seven community-owned enterprises are collaborating in an exhibition to be staged in the community hall from October 12–14.

This includes community landowners the Knoydart Foundation.

In addition, there will be contributions from the Old Forge pub which came into community ownership in April, and the recently refurbished Knoydart Community Hall.

The Old Forge Community Benefit Society took over Britain’s most remote pub after 14 months of fundraising.

The group has since set out plans for refurbishing the 19th century pub.

The Old Forge pub came into community hands this year

Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn is hosting a ‘makers market’ for small businesses based on the Galson Estate in Lewis.

The event, on October 15, will showcase and sell goods as part of a ‘buy local’ initiative.

There are now 711 projects involving land or assets in community ownership across Scotland.

Linsay Chalmers is development manager at Community Land Scotland.

“When communities purchase land and buildings, they have the tools to breathe new life into their community.”

Innovative projects

“Community ownership often reverses many years of decline and can unlock energy in a community.

“The purchase of land or buildings increases confidence and can kickstart further economic opportunities, create new jobs, often enable the development of vital housing, building on a growing awareness of environment and heritage to enliven the social life of its people.”

Land reform minister Mairi McAllan said Community Land Week is a great opportunity. It lets the public see the variety of assets communities have taken on and innovative projects.

“Communities know best what’s right for them, including when it comes to how they own and use local land and buildings.”

Mairi McAllan, says Community Land Week is a good opportunity to see local initiatives

Editor's Picks