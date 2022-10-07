Fleet of modern apprentices set sail with CalMac 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fleet of modern apprentices set sail with CalMac 

By Louise Glen
October 7, 2022, 7:01 pm Updated: October 7, 2022, 8:11 pm
CalMac apprentices take to the high seas. Image: CalMac.
CalMac apprentices take to the high seas. Image: CalMac.

A fleet of young people are starting their maritime career on the CalMac modern apprenticeship programme.

A total of 20 people from across the ferry network successfully applied for the sought-after scheme and are currently training at college in Glasgow.

They will soon move onto the fleet’s major vessels for the practical part of their course.

The scheme is designed to help young people who are passionate about the maritime sector gain essential qualifications and the experience necessary for a successful career with CalMac.

Enthusiastic about their jobs

This year’s intake includes people from places such as Stornoway, Benbecula, North Uist, Greenock and Rothesay.

Tanya Mackay, from Stornoway, said: “Having spoken to those working for CalMac and that have gone through the apprenticeship, they’ve always been positive and enthusiastic about their jobs.

Natalie Mackay.  Image: CalMac.

“I am looking forward to learning new skills and doing a job that is varied each day. I like the idea of working for two weeks and then being back home for two weeks, and this gives me the chance to stay on the Isle of Lewis and not move away.”

Tanya’s sister, Natalie, is also on the programme.

Natalie, 18, a school leaver, said: “I enjoyed studying maritime at school, as well as hospitality and health and food technology.

“When I saw this apprenticeship being advertised, I thought that it would be a good balance between those subjects.

“This was my main reason for applying. I really enjoyed our trip to the Caley Isles during the first week and seeing what the job consists of.

John A MacLean Image: CalMac.

“It’s also good to be on this course with people who are training in different areas, it gives me an idea of what those roles involve.”

Job is good for meeting people

John A MacLean, 23, Lochmaddy, who worked as a port assistant at Lochmaddy for four and a half years, said: “I thought that it would be a good career move to get onto the vessels, and I am looking forward to getting onto the ferries and meeting more people.”

Upon completion of the programme, apprentices will have an opportunity to move into permanent roles. They will then be based on vessels across the network.

All apprentices will train and study at the City of Glasgow College on courses of between 12 and 16 months.

Wendy McAnerney, learning and development manager for CalMac, said: “Welcome aboard to our 2022 intake of apprentices, and we wish them all the very best during their time with CalMac.

“They will gain valuable work experience, working alongside highly skilled crew members, which will set them up for a career at sea.

“The programme is a great career development opportunity for young people from our localities, as it also provides new jobs and supports the local economy.”

