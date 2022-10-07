Do not approach: Police still looking for Highland hiker accused of rape after last sighting four months ago

Police are still looking for a Highland hiker who has been accused of rape.

James Clacher was last seen in his home in Airdrie on May 30.

The 53-year-old gym owner is due to go on trial next year accused of raping two women he met on Tinder, according to The Sun.

Despite going missing over four months ago, a police spokesman said: “There are no updates and efforts to trace him remain ongoing”.

Police say ‘do not approach’

In June, police searched for the keen walker in the Argyll area after his Suzuki Swift was found at Loch Long car park in Arrochar.

They spoke to more than 90 people at the time.

Officers believe he may have also travelled through the Tyndrum area, which is popular with hikers.

Police have urged the public not to approach him.

Concerns for those in the area

It is now believed he could have made his way onto the West Highland Way.

Clacher is due to go on trial at the High Court in Glasgow on January 16 next year, accused of raping two women in Troon and Glasgow in 2019 and 2020.

However, he has now been missing for over four months.

Last month, he was suspended from being a dietitian by the Health and Care Professions Council for 18 months in a hearing which took place behind closed doors.

Scottish Conservative shadow community safety minister Russell Findlay believes more needs to be done to locate Mr Clacher.

He said: “It is imperative that every effort is made to locate this individual and that undue delay to these criminal proceedings are avoided, especially for the sake of the complainer and any other witnesses.”

Investigation still underway

Sergeant Michael McConnell, of Coatbridge police station, said: “As time passed we are becoming extremely concerned for his wellbeing and safety. It is completely out of character for him not to keep in touch with his family and friends.”

Clacher is described as 5ft 6ins, of athletic build and bald.

When he was last seen he was believed to be wearing grey cargo-style trousers with a black jacket or poncho, a black hat, and black trainers.

Police have told people to call 101 quoting reference 0985 of 31 May, if they have any information.