Orkney couple follow clues to discover one-of-a-kind album buried on island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney couple follow clues to discover one-of-a-kind album buried on island

By Ellie Milne
October 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Victoria and Dan Rhodes discovered Erland Cooper's hidden album. Image: Rebecca Marr.
Victoria and Dan Rhodes discovered Erland Cooper's hidden album. Image: Rebecca Marr.

An Orkney couple has successfully put together a series of clues to discover an album hidden on the island.

Composer Erland Cooper, who was born and raised in Stromness, buried his new album in his hometown last year – after deleting all of the digital files.

He invited the public to try and uncover the only remaining recording by sharing a series of clues and a “cryptic map” on his website.

To go with story by Ellie Milne. Victoria and Dan Rhodes discovered Erland Cooper’s hidden album Picture shows; Victoria and Dan Rhodes discovered Erland Cooper’s hidden album. Orkney. Image: Rebecca Marr.

Now, the album has successfully been found by a married couple from Kirkwall.

Victoria and Dan Rhodes spent three days last month putting together the clues and travelling around the island.

“It sounded like a lot of fun and something a bit different,” said Mrs Rhodes. “It was a bit of a challenge.”

Putting the clues together

The couple quickly realised they needed to piece together all of the clues shared online to find success, including a video of Mr Cooper planting the album.

“The video he’d made, most of that was filmed on Rousay at Midhowe Broch and Westness,” Mrs Rhodes said. “So, we thought we’d go there.

“But, the album wasn’t there. He absolutely tried to throw everybody off.”

Mrs Rhodes, 41, and Mr Rhodes, 44, then started looking more closely at the rock formations in the video shots where the burial took place.

He said: “The Rousay rocks tend to be all level. From a distance a lot of them look manmade. So, we were looking for manmade areas or somewhere near a cliff edge, and we never found any of that there.

“I thought it looked more like peat hill rock, like shale, but turns out it was granite.”

The photo the couple sent to Erland Cooper after finding his album. Image: Victoria and Dan Rhodes.

Composer thrilled album is found

After exploring Evie and Rousay, the couple eventually found the buried album in Stromness, where the spot was marked with a carved stone.

“When we dug it up there was a violin on the top and then a biscuit tin, and underneath that was the tape,” Mrs Rhodes said.

“Inside the shortbread tin were stones, a lot of water and a copy of the score. There was also a letter which had Erland Cooper’s phone number in it. It said ‘If anybody finds this please phone me and let me know.’

“We had to dry a lot of it out, the score had sort of separated, but luckily we could still read the number.”

Mr Rhodes added: “We called him from the car and he thought we were pulling his leg, so he got me to send him a photograph of everything. He was thrilled that we’d found it.”

Composer Erland Cooper was born and raised in Stromness. Image: Rebecca Marr.

Once they made the discovery at Brinkie’s Brae, the couple realised the spot had been very well thought out.

Mrs Rhodes said: “He had mentioned that the music was to commemorate George Mackay Brown, who was from Stromness, so there was a big connection.

“We found it under Brinkie’s Brain, which is again another Brown reference as he had a column and book of essays called Under Brinkie’s Brae.

“So, it all made perfect sense.”

A one-off live performance

The album, titled Carve the Runes Then be Content with Silence, was inspired by the work of Orkney poet George Mackay Brown.

The quote used for the title is also engraved on Brown’s headstone.

Mr Cooper plans to release the album in June 2024 – three years after the burial – keeping every imperfection which has developed during its time underground.

The spot was market with an engraved stone. Image: Victoria and Dan Rhodes.

He will hold a one-off performance at the Barbican Centre in London on June 8, 2024, to perform the album exactly as it sounds “from the earth”.

Mr and Mrs Rhodes have been invited along as the musician’s special guests.

“It’ll be lovely to go and hear the performance,” they said. “We’re looking forward to celebrating with him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
Four in every five families in the Western Isles will be in fuel poverty this winter. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
Bethany Watt was reported missing on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife... and police officer answered
Orkney chief executive
Search for Orkney's new council chief executive finally reaches interview stage
Oban Boxing Fitness is looking for a permanent space in Oban. Image: Oban Boxing Fitness.
Oban boxing club searches for new home for group to push young talent to…
HIE chief executive Stuart Black says valuable insight into the area’s strengths and vulnerabilities Image: John Paul/HIE
Survey reveals the issues driving younger people out of the Highlands and Islands
crash kingsway
A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
Dame Vivienne Westwood protests outside the energy firm Cuadrilla's facking site in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, near Blackpool fter the controversial process got underway in Lancashire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday October 16, 2018. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Fracking. Photo credit should read: PA Wire
Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland'

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
crash kingsway
A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
3
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
4
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
5
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
6
Aberdeen’s Espionage nightclub provided floors of fun in the noughties
7
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
8
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
9
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen MSP says late night bar argument was a row with ex while out…
2
10
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
RES has sparked controversy with plans for 850ft+ turbines at Hill of Fare in Aberdeenshire
Local MP says proposed 820ft Hill of Fare turbines are 'simply too big'
Young at Heart Deeside is offering a warm space in Aboyne Library every Tuesday and Friday. Images: macondo/ Shutterstock
Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
Four in every five families in the Western Isles will be in fuel poverty this winter. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
Post Thumbnail
Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia practices on the 1st during the second preview day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Ryder. Photo credit should read: Anthony Behar/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Stephen Gallacher: Sad to see Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career end with a whimper
Bethany Watt was reported missing on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife... and police officer answered

Editor's Picks