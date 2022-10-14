Giant whale sculpture for new picnic area in Sanday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Scottish Water sludge drying area in Sanday will be converted into a picnic area with a life-size whale sculpture.

Earlier this week Orkney council granted permission for Scottish Water’s plans at the site near Cross Cemetary, Howe Road.

The area, which is part of the coastal strip next to the beach at Backaskaill Bay, will feature a picnic area with picnic tables and other seating.

Interpretation boards featuring information about a whale stranding and local farmer and folklorist Walter Trail Dennison will also be built.

Another prominent feature will be a 12m-long, “life-size outline of a sperm whale”.

It’s noted in the plans that more detail about the sculpture is still to be agreed upon with the community.

The site will also provide visitor parking for the area.

Scottish Water has said it no longer needs the area for its water treatment works strategy.

Consulting with Sanday’s community, the company decided converting it into a picnic area would be the best use for the space.