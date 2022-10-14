Giant whale sculpture for new picnic area in Sanday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Giant whale sculpture for new picnic area in Sanday

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
October 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 14, 2022, 7:09 am
An artist's sketch of the whale sculpture. Image: Scottish Water planning documents
An artist's sketch of the whale sculpture. Image: Scottish Water planning documents

A Scottish Water sludge drying area in Sanday will be converted into a picnic area with a life-size whale sculpture.

Earlier this week Orkney council granted permission for Scottish Water’s plans at the site near Cross Cemetary, Howe Road.

The area, which is part of the coastal strip next to the beach at Backaskaill Bay, will feature a picnic area with picnic tables and other seating.

Interpretation boards featuring information about a whale stranding and local farmer and folklorist Walter Trail Dennison will also be built.

Sanday Picnic
Plans for a new picnic area on a Scottish Water site in Sanday have been granted planning approval. Image: Scottish Water planning documents

Another prominent feature will be a 12m-long, “life-size outline of a sperm whale”.

It’s noted in the plans that more detail about the sculpture is still to be agreed upon with the community.

The site will also provide visitor parking for the area.

Scottish Water has said it no longer needs the area for its water treatment works strategy.

Consulting with Sanday’s community, the company decided converting it into a picnic area would be the best use for the space.

