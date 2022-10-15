Teen Cowie piper carries on family tradition at the Mod by replicating uncle’s success 30 years later

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 15-year-old piper has carried on his family’s legacy by winning the same award as his uncle three decades on.

Arran Green took first place in the 15 and under 2/4 March piping competition at North Inch Community Campus, earning him a gold badge and the Roderick Munro Quaich.

The quaich was previously won by his uncle Gordon Maclean in 1992.

The S4 Bannockburn High School pupil, from Cowie near Stirling, also secured top prize in the 15 and under Strathspey and Reel piping competition.

He secured a second gold badge as well as the Lighting Electrical Cup.

He said winning the same award as his uncle at the Mod was “inspiring.”

Following in his uncles’ footsteps

Cheering him on from the audience was his dad Martin Green and his grandfather Tom Maclean.

Mr Green, 54, said his uncle was extremely proud of Arran and his efforts.

“I think he is following in his uncle’s footsteps,” he said.

“He won it in 1992. He’s very proud of him.

“I was speaking to Gordon yesterday and said he was going to the Mod and he said good luck to him and I hope he wins it. We’re just delighted and very proud of him.

“He practices all the time…he’s just ultra-competitive. Whether he is playing football or whatever he is doing, he just wants to win.”

Very professional for someone so young

Arran has been playing the pipes since he was four and is the 5th generation in his family to take up the skill.

His great, great grandfather; his great grandfather; his grandfather Tom and his uncle were all pipers in their day.

Mr Maclean said it was emotional to see his grandson Arran take home the coveted trophy.

He added: “I am super-duper proud, especially when it is an achievement his uncle already won. That’s the fight to try and win equal.

“He practices in my house; all the pipes are at my house.

“He applied himself particularly well all the way through, very professional for somebody that has just turned 15.”