Glasgow lad vows to keep Gaelic language alive following Mod win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Glasgow lad has won his fourth gold at the Royal National Mod as he strives to keep the traditions of his fathers homeland alive.

Calum Morrison competed in the P7 boys fluent solo singing competition at North Inch Community Campus.

The 10-year-old fought off tough competition to secure the gold badge.

His achievements coincide with his grandmother Dean Morrison celebrating her 80th birthday in Tarbert.

The gold badge is the fourth for the youngster, having previously won two gold in poetry and another for singing at the Royal National Mod in recent years.

Keeping the Gaelic culture and language alive

The young competitor from Glasgow Gaelic School said his love for Gaelic came from his dad Mark Morrison’s connections to the Western Isles.

He said: ” I’m quite proud of myself. I have put in quite a lot of hard work with my singing tutor.

“I have a connection to the Western Isles, of course my dad (Mark Michael Morrison) is from Harris and I just want to keep the culture and the language alive; keep it going.”

Calum has been speaking Gaelic since we was at nursery school. He’s been competing at the Royal National Mod since 2016.

Speaking after his performance, Calum said he had thoroughly enjoyed competing in the event.

“I enjoyed just standing up there and singing my heart out,” he added.

“I thought it was really good fun and I’m sure everyone in the competition had a great time.”

Sibling success

His older brother Finlay Morrison is also celebrating success after securing a gold badge in the open storytelling competition for ages 13 to 18.

The 13-year-old said: “It feels good to be back at the Mod. I have missed it the last two to three years. I am very proud and winning this is the icing on the cake this year.”