Glasgow lad vows to keep Gaelic language alive following Mod win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Glasgow lad vows to keep Gaelic language alive following Mod win

By Michelle Henderson
October 18, 2022, 2:38 pm Updated: October 18, 2022, 7:31 pm
Calum Michael Morrison with his gold badge in the primary seven fluent singing category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Calum Michael Morrison with his gold badge in the primary seven fluent singing category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A Glasgow lad has won his fourth gold at the Royal National Mod as he strives to keep the traditions of his fathers homeland alive.

Calum Morrison competed in the P7 boys fluent solo singing competition at North Inch Community Campus.

The 10-year-old fought off tough competition to secure the gold badge.

His achievements coincide with his grandmother Dean Morrison celebrating her 80th birthday in Tarbert.

The gold badge is the fourth for the youngster, having previously won two gold in poetry and another for singing at the Royal National Mod in recent years.

Keeping the Gaelic culture and language alive

The young competitor from Glasgow Gaelic School said his love for Gaelic came from his dad Mark Morrison’s connections to the Western Isles.

He said: ” I’m quite proud of myself. I have put in quite a lot of hard work with my singing tutor.

“I have a connection to the Western Isles, of course my dad (Mark Michael Morrison) is from Harris and I just want to keep the culture and the language alive; keep it going.”

brothers Finlay (rear) and Calum Morrison of Glasgow, both winners in the storytelling competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Calum has been speaking Gaelic since we was at nursery school. He’s been competing at the Royal National Mod since 2016.

Speaking after his performance, Calum said he had thoroughly enjoyed competing in the event.

“I enjoyed just standing up there and singing my heart out,” he added.

“I thought it was really good fun and I’m sure everyone in the competition had a great time.”

Sibling success

His older brother Finlay Morrison is also celebrating success after securing a gold badge in the open storytelling competition for ages 13 to 18.

The 13-year-old said: “It feels good to be back at the Mod. I have missed it the last two to three years. I am very proud and winning this is the icing on the cake this year.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles
Loganair hails hydrogen as it battles Covid headwinds to return to profit
Sophie Stewart of Conon Bridge and a pupil of Dingwall Academy with her two gold badges for singing in the fluent girls competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
The Highlands and Islands singers taking centre stage and winning big at the Royal…
A number of LNER trains are not travelling further north than Edinburgh due to staff shortages. Image: Shutterstock.
LNER trains to Aberdeen and Inverness from London repeatedly cancelled due to staff shortages
Sir E Scott School Junior Choir with their conductor Jane Macdonald and their two trophies from fluent choral singing on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Harris school choir wins big at the Mod with 11 trophies to take home…
Emma Campbell, Archie Campbell and Ruairidh Poll with the signed boots which are being raffled to raise funds for the school. Image: Iain Ferguson.
Highland high school raffles Pele and Maradona signed boots to buy instruments
Steve Anderson and wife Claire steered their restaurant through COVID but now face even sterner challenges. Supplied by Steve Anderson.
Hospitality crisis: Boat of Garten restaurant issues plea for help after chef has stroke
Councillor Michael Baird successfully moved for a formal objection to the proposed Strath Oykel wind farm. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'People are more important than companies making money': Highland councillors slam Strath Oykel wind…

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County teenager Dylan Smith could feature for Scotland under-17s in European Championship qualifying…
Christmas shopping time will be upon us before we know it (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Calum Richardson: Here's how to show support for local businesses this winter
King Charles III meets Prime Minister Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace (Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Iain Maciver: The cost of living is getting dear, oh dear

Editor's Picks

Most Commented