Gaelic choirs from Lochaline and Lewis triumph at the Royal National Mod

Two rural choirs are celebrating into the night after taking first place at the Royal National Mod.

Spectators flocked to Perth Concert Hall to see Burach Gaelic Choir from Mull and Lochs Gaelic Choir from Lewis triumph in this afternoon’s competitions.

The crowd burst into rapturous applause and cheers as the results were announced.

A win 15 years in the making

Lochs Gaelic Choir walked away with a host of awards, including the coveted Lorn Shield and the Mrs C MacDonald Silver Baton, which was awarded to conductor Ronald Murray.

The Lewis-based group was also awarded the Captain Angus Stewart Trophy for earning the highest marks in music as well as the Dalriada Cup for their highest marks in Gaelic; an accolade they will share with Back Gaelic Choir.

The group last won the Lord Shield 15 years ago in 2007. Mr Murray has been conducting the choir for 25 years.

He praised the choir for their spellbinding performance.

He said: “It’s just fantastic, just great. We have been close for the last we while, we last won in 2007, but today was the day. The choir came together and sang beautifully.

“We only practice once a week. They have worked so hard, they really did and it is not just the music, it is the Gaelic because some can’t speak it and they just come along.

“I’m so proud of the choir.”

A fourth victory to celebrate 10th anniversary year

Burach Gaelic Choir, which covers Lochaline and Mull, also walked away as champions following a tough afternoon of competitions at the Gannochy Auditorium at Perth Concert Hall.

The group was awarded the Sheriff MacMaster Campbell Memorial Quaich following a star-studded performance in front of a packed crowd.

Conductor Riona Whyte was awarded the Grace Robertson Memorial Baton as her choir earned the highest marks in music.

The group, which is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, believe it is their fourth time winning the award; one of the first groups to do so at the Royal National Mod.

Mrs Whyte said: “I’m very proud of them, especially this year for all the hard work they have put in. No-one knew what was going to happen. Everyone is in the same boat.

“We did the Puirt-a-beul this morning so that got rid of my nerves. They did everything I asked them to do. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.

“It is great to be back.”

Their fellow competitors didn’t leave empty handed as they secured a series of accolades in their own right.

Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis earned the Hamish Graham (Strath) Trophy and the Sandy Heron Cup as well as the Dalriada Cup.

Meanwhile, Mull Gaelic Choir walked away with the John Lockie Trophy as the Selma Shield was given to Taynuilt Gaelic Choir.