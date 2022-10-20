Gaelic choirs from Lochaline and Lewis triumph at the Royal National Mod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gaelic choirs from Lochaline and Lewis triumph at the Royal National Mod

By Michelle Henderson
October 20, 2022, 7:57 pm
Ronald Murray, conductor of the Lochs Gaelic Choir with the Lorn Shield while other members of the choir hold their extensive collection of silverware. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ronald Murray, conductor of the Lochs Gaelic Choir with the Lorn Shield while other members of the choir hold their extensive collection of silverware. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Two rural choirs are celebrating into the night after taking first place at the Royal National Mod.

Spectators flocked to Perth Concert Hall to see Burach Gaelic Choir from Mull and Lochs Gaelic Choir from Lewis triumph in this afternoon’s competitions.

The crowd burst into rapturous applause and cheers as the results were announced.

A win 15 years in the making

Lochs Gaelic Choir walked away with a host of awards, including the coveted Lorn Shield and the Mrs C MacDonald Silver Baton, which was awarded to conductor Ronald Murray.

The Lewis-based group was also awarded the Captain Angus Stewart Trophy for earning the highest marks in music as well as the Dalriada Cup for their highest marks in Gaelic; an accolade they will share with Back Gaelic Choir.

The group last won the Lord Shield 15 years ago in 2007. Mr Murray has been conducting the choir for 25 years.

Ronald Murray , conductor of the Lochs Gaelic Choir from Lewis with the Lorn Shield won by the choir in the Rural Choirs competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

 

He praised the choir for their spellbinding performance.

He said: “It’s just fantastic, just great. We have been close for the last we while, we last won in 2007, but today was the day. The choir came together and sang beautifully.

“We only practice once a week. They have worked so hard, they really did and it is not just the music, it is the Gaelic because some can’t speak it and they just come along.

“I’m so proud of the choir.”

A fourth victory to celebrate 10th anniversary year

Burach Gaelic Choir, which covers Lochaline and Mull, also walked away as champions following a tough afternoon of competitions at the Gannochy Auditorium at Perth Concert Hall.

The group was awarded the Sheriff MacMaster Campbell Memorial Quaich following a star-studded performance in front of a packed crowd.

Conductor Riona Whyte was awarded the Grace Robertson Memorial Baton as her choir earned the highest marks in music.

The group, which is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, believe it is their fourth time winning the award; one of the first groups to do so at the Royal National Mod.

Conductor of Burach Riona Whyte with the Grace Robertson Memorial Baton and the Sherrif McMaster Campbell Memorial Trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Mrs Whyte said: “I’m very proud of them, especially this year for all the hard work they have put in. No-one knew what was going to happen. Everyone is in the same boat.

“We did the Puirt-a-beul this morning so that got rid of my nerves. They did everything I asked them to do. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.

“It is great to be back.”

Their fellow competitors didn’t leave empty handed as they secured a series of accolades in their own right.

Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis earned the Hamish Graham (Strath) Trophy and the Sandy Heron Cup as well as the Dalriada Cup.

Meanwhile, Mull Gaelic Choir walked away with the John Lockie Trophy as the Selma Shield was given to Taynuilt Gaelic Choir.

