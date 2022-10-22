Fair Isle bird observatory takes delivery of first new replacement module

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first module to replace the fire-damaged Fair Isle bird observatory has arrived, marking a significant milestone in the project.

The £7.4 million project will rebuild one of Shetland’s most valued tourist attractions and research centres.

A bird observatory was first established on Fair Isle in 1948, with the previous building being completed in 2011.

However, a devastating fire in March 2019 destroyed the facility requiring a new replacement this time using a modular design.

The modules were constructed in England before being transported by lorry and eventually put onto a barge arriving in Fair Isle this week.

The new observatory will be vital for the small island’s economy as the facility will offer 29 guest rooms for staff and visitors, more than half the island’s population of 50.

It will also create seven green jobs, helping to sustain the island’s population and meet the community’s aspirations to become carbon-neutral by 2040.

‘A promising future as a global eco-tourism destination.’

The project is led by Fair Isle Bird Observatory Trust, with funding from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and the Scottish Government.

The team behind the project hope that the new building once complete will help continue the important research conducted on bird migration.

Katrina Wiseman, area manager for HIE Shetland, said: “Fair Isle can now look forward to a promising future as a global eco-tourism destination.

“The Observatory plays a crucial role in supporting the viability and sustainability of one of the most remote islands in the UK.”

“The project is bringing back a key income-generating facility, providing employment, hosting visitors to the Island, and providing world-renowned research.

“This will provide significant spin-off benefits for all island businesses as well as the community.”

“The facility also addresses other challenges for Fair Isle such as retaining and attracting population, and the need for tourism to be more sustainable.”