Traffic diverted away from Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain

Traffic management measures have been imposed on the Rest and be Thankful as forecasters predict an evening of heavy rainfall.

Motorists will be diverted away from the A83 Tarbet to Kintyre road and onto the Old Military road from midnight.

Traffic signals will remain in operation for the rest of the evening until diversion comes into force.

The change in route comes as forecasters predict increased heavy rainfall overnight.

Motorists braced for disruption due to heavy rain

Bear Scotland officials warn that due to the forecast, the local diversion route will likely rain in place throughout the day tomorrow.

A spokesman said: “Drivers are advised that given the updated forecast for increased heavy rainfall tonight, traffic will be diverted onto the Old Military Road Local Diversion Route from midnight tonight. Until then it will operate under traffic signal control.

“Further heavy rain is forecast and it is anticipated that the Old Military road local diversion route will continue to be used during the day tomorrow.”

Bear Scotland workers are currently on site monitoring the situation.

Workers are expected to carry out an inspection of the hillside at the Rest and Be Thankful at first light to establish the condition of the route.

An update will be issued tomorrow to provide details of further traffic management arrangements.