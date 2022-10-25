Traffic diverted away from Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Traffic diverted away from Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain

By Michelle Henderson
October 25, 2022, 10:20 pm
Photo: DC Thomson.
Photo: DC Thomson.

Traffic management measures have been imposed on the Rest and be Thankful as forecasters predict an evening of heavy rainfall.

Motorists will be diverted away from the A83 Tarbet to Kintyre road and onto the Old Military road from midnight.

Traffic signals will remain in operation for the rest of the evening until diversion comes into force.

The change in route comes as forecasters predict increased heavy rainfall overnight.

Motorists braced for disruption due to heavy rain

Bear Scotland officials warn that due to the forecast, the local diversion route will likely rain in place throughout the day tomorrow.

A spokesman said: “Drivers are advised that given the updated forecast for increased heavy rainfall tonight, traffic will be diverted onto the Old Military Road Local Diversion Route from midnight tonight. Until then it will operate under traffic signal control.

“Further heavy rain is forecast and it is anticipated that the Old Military road local diversion route will continue to be used during the day tomorrow.”

Bear Scotland workers are currently on site monitoring the situation.

Workers are expected to carry out an inspection of the hillside at the Rest and Be Thankful at first light to establish the condition of the route.

An update will be issued tomorrow to provide details of further traffic management arrangements.

