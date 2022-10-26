Sepa issues 12 flood warnings for the Western Isles and one for Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Sepa issues 12 flood warnings for the Western Isles and one for Stonehaven

By Ross Hempseed
October 26, 2022, 7:24 pm Updated: October 26, 2022, 7:36 pm
Flooding is likely in parts of the Western Isles. Image: Murdo Mclean.
Flooding is likely in parts of the Western Isles. Image: Murdo Mclean.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued 12 flood warnings for the entire Western Isles, and a further one for Stonehaven.

Sepa is warning residents in the Outer Hebrides that due to high tides combined with spring tides and strong winds, coastal flooding is likely.

In Stonehaven the high tide at 3am is likely to bring flooding.

The flood alert extends to the island archipelago but specific settlements have been issued flood warnings, including Stornoway and Lochmaddy.

The flood warnings carry the greatest risk around high water at 7.58pm and 8.06pm at Stornoway.

Gales and strong southerly winds of up to 60mph are being forecast overnight on October 26 by the Met Office.

Clear again by Thursday

However, by Thursday the weather is expected to clear again with a dry and bright start to the day.

The adverse weather forecast has also led to cancellations on the CalMac ferry that operates between North Uist and Skye.

CalMac cited that adverse weather combined with the ongoing pier works at Lochmaddy made it unsafe to for ferries to manoeuvre in the harbour.

Sepa has also issued a flood warning for Stonehaven on the east coast of Scotland, with the most serious impact expected around high tide at 3am on Thursday.

Advice and information are also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

