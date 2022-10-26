Sepa issues 12 flood warnings for the Western Isles and one for Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued 12 flood warnings for the entire Western Isles, and a further one for Stonehaven.

Sepa is warning residents in the Outer Hebrides that due to high tides combined with spring tides and strong winds, coastal flooding is likely.

In Stonehaven the high tide at 3am is likely to bring flooding.

The flood alert extends to the island archipelago but specific settlements have been issued flood warnings, including Stornoway and Lochmaddy.

The flood warnings carry the greatest risk around high water at 7.58pm and 8.06pm at Stornoway.

Gales and strong southerly winds of up to 60mph are being forecast overnight on October 26 by the Met Office.

Clear again by Thursday

However, by Thursday the weather is expected to clear again with a dry and bright start to the day.

The adverse weather forecast has also led to cancellations on the CalMac ferry that operates between North Uist and Skye.

CalMac cited that adverse weather combined with the ongoing pier works at Lochmaddy made it unsafe to for ferries to manoeuvre in the harbour.

Sepa has also issued a flood warning for Stonehaven on the east coast of Scotland, with the most serious impact expected around high tide at 3am on Thursday.

Advice and information are also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

Coastal flooding impacts such as spray and wave overtopping are likely due to a combination of spring tides, and surge with strong southerly winds around the Wednesday evening high tide in the Western Isles. Keep up to date with Alerts and Warnings at https://t.co/JDptzFt4Yl pic.twitter.com/TW1hDXOtWZ — SEPAFlood (@SEPAFlood) October 26, 2022