Woman taken to hospital following crash on A9 at Carrbridge

A woman has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash near Carrbridge.

Police were called to the incident on the A9 Inverness to Perth road at around 7.10am today.

The crash was between two cars and a lorry and the road was closed for a short time.

A woman from one of the vehicles was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness as a precaution.

NEW❗ ⌚ 07:39#A9 Carrbridge Restricted in both directions due to a collision⚠️ Traffic beginning to build in the area@NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil pic.twitter.com/05mIw9qoUV — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 27, 2022

Inquiries are ongoing

A fire appliance from Inverness also attended the scene at around 7.35am to help make the vehicles safe before departing minutes later.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.10 am on Thursday, October 27, police were called to a three-vehicle road crash involving two cars and a lorry, on the A9 at Carrbridge.

“The road was closed for a short time however is now open.

“A woman from one of the vehicles has been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness as a precaution. Inquiries are continuing into the cause of the crash.”