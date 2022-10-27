Woman taken to hospital following crash on A9 at Carrbridge

A woman has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash near Carrbridge.
Police were called to the incident on the A9 Inverness to Perth road at around 7.10am today.
The crash was between two cars and a lorry and the road was closed for a short time.
A woman from one of the vehicles was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness as a precaution.
NEW❗ ⌚ 07:39#A9 Carrbridge
Restricted in both directions due to a collision⚠️
Traffic beginning to build in the area@NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil pic.twitter.com/05mIw9qoUV
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 27, 2022
Inquiries are ongoing
A fire appliance from Inverness also attended the scene at around 7.35am to help make the vehicles safe before departing minutes later.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.10 am on Thursday, October 27, police were called to a three-vehicle road crash involving two cars and a lorry, on the A9 at Carrbridge.
“The road was closed for a short time however is now open.
“A woman from one of the vehicles has been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness as a precaution. Inquiries are continuing into the cause of the crash.”