Missing Beauly man Kevin Henderson last seen getting into dark Audi at Co-op

Concern is growing for a man who has been missing from his home in Beauly for four days.

Kevin Henderson was reported missing on Monday.

Police believe the 58-year-old may be staying with friends as he has not been staying at his home address.

Officers are currently checking a potential sighting of Mr Henderson at the Co-op in Beauly at around 9.15pm on Tuesday.

He is believed to have got into a dark Audi estate car.

Officers have issued a public appeal urging anyone with any information about Kevin to get in touch.

Sergeant John Beverly said: “There are growing concerns for Kevin and everyone just wants to know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101, quoting incident number 2528 of October, 24.