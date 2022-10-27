Missing Beauly man Kevin Henderson last seen getting into dark Audi at Co-op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Missing Beauly man Kevin Henderson last seen getting into dark Audi at Co-op

By Michelle Henderson
October 27, 2022, 4:04 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 4:20 pm
Kevin Henderson, 58, has been reported missing from the Beauly area. Image: DC Thomson/ Police Scotland.
Kevin Henderson, 58, has been reported missing from the Beauly area. Image: DC Thomson/ Police Scotland.

Concern is growing for a man who has been missing from his home in Beauly for four days.

Kevin Henderson was reported missing on Monday.

Police believe the 58-year-old may be staying with friends as he has not been staying at his home address.

Officers are currently checking a potential sighting of Mr Henderson at the Co-op in Beauly at around 9.15pm on Tuesday.

He is believed to have got into a dark Audi estate car.

Officers have issued a public appeal urging anyone with any information about Kevin to get in touch.

Sergeant John Beverly said: “There are growing concerns for Kevin and everyone just wants to know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101, quoting incident number 2528 of October, 24.

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

A woman poses proudly with her art..
Finding a home in the Hebrides: The artist who came on holiday and never…
Met office map of yellow weather flood warning for West coast and Hebrides. Picture shows yellow circles around the affected areas
Yellow weather warning in place for the West Coast and Hebrides
The crews aboard CalMac boats should be recruited as locally to the ferry home port as possible. Image supplied by CalMac.
Island and rural workers should be first priority for CalMac staff, say campaign group
Outside of Eastgate Shopping Centre
'Use common sense on business rates' pleads Inverness' Eastgate centre
Rob Brown lived in Fort William but was originally from Cambridge. Supplied by Andy Croy.
Film competition created in memory of mountaineer Rob Brown
Schools and other capital builds hang in the balance amid Highland Council budget uncertainty. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
'Our kids are eating outside because there is no space': Turf war for new…
Education chairman John Finlayson said the ELC rates increases show council values its partners. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Highland Council boosts rates for nurseries but warns 'every penny we spend that we…
Fife teen Dalgety rescue
Multi agency search stood down after beacon alert in Western Isles
Roy Bridge School could close this year
Roy Bridge Primary set to close for good after five years without students on…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The father of Highland nursery teacher killed when she was struck by a lorry has spoken of his anguish after the man responsible for her death avoided a prison sentence. Picture shows; Chloe Morrison and her family. n/a. Supplied by Morrison family Date; Unknown
Family launches civil action after lorry driver responsible for Highland nursery teacher's death avoids…

Most Read

1
Four people have been injured following the blaze at a block of flats on Kepplehills Road in Bucksburn. Picture: Lottie Hood/DC Thomson
Four people injured in Aberdeen flats fire
2
We visited Peterhead to "ask for Henry"
Watch: We ‘asked for Henry’ in Peterhead Morrisons… Here’s how easy it is to…
3
Carri Macinnes and her two young children lost everything in a flat fire on Clifton Street in July. Images: Carri Macinnes/DC Thomson.
Mum still fighting to find new home for son and five-week-old daughter – three…
2
4
The MV Isle of Lewis has a possible stabiliser issue.
Ullapool to Stornoway sailing under threat after investigation launched into ship’s stabilisers
5
David Harding leaving court.
Sheriff shows mercy on dad who confronted daughter’s violent bully
6
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Alex Nicoll urged his SNP councillors to "carefully consider" whether to attend the Aberdeen FC stadium briefing. He was "happy" for them to go, despite announcing he would not attend due to potential planning issues further down the line. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Leaked email shows council co-leader Alex Nicoll suggested SNP snub Aberdeen FC stadium…
2
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin reveals meeting to hammer home to Aberdeen summer signings how much games…
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man hounded ex for money and made bizarre spyware accusation after break-up
9
Aaron Simmonds leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mechanic banned from road after ‘stupid’ decision to drive home from pub
10
Eve Crawford leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Spraypaint vandal in court over mysterious Japanese graffiti on Aberdeen University buildings

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after making it 1-0 at Motherwell.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must ignore Rangers' problems and concentrate on their own strengths
Dozens of ducks were killed and injured following the attack.
Dog owner appears in court after 80 ducks die at Elgin farm
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; George Petrie sent sinister text messages to his partner.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Grieving brother sent threat and coffin emoji-filled texts to partner
Boxing day sales shoppers in Aberdeen last year. Image: Kami Thomson/DCT Media
Poll: Should stores across the north and north-east close on Boxing Day?
peter pan panto hmt
Aberdeen theatre to give free Peter Pan panto tickets to charities
Willie Young, Angela Scott, Jenny Laing and council head of finance Steve Whyte speak about how Aberdeen City Council got its bond on the stock exchange at Marischal College on Broad Street. Picture of (L-R) Willie Young, Jenny Laing, Steve Whyte and Angela Scott. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 15/12/2016
Credit agency downgrades Aberdeen City Council's outlook to 'negative'
Elgin City manager Gavin Price puts pen to paper on his contact extension. Image: Elgin City FC
Future is bright for Elgin City as management team sign contract deals until 2025
Susie McCabe will return to Aberdeen in 2023.
Susie McCabe - who supported Kevin Bridges at P&J Live - to bring new…
Lewis Capaldi show at Aberdeen
Lewis Capaldi Aberdeen gig sells out in 10 minutes
Further investigations will be carried out looking at the potential to redevelop the old lemonade factory in Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Rejuvenating six brownfield sites in Moray takes a step forward

Editor's Picks

Most Commented