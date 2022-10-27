North stars feature heavily as Scottish Sports Awards shortlists announced

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North representatives feature heavily on the shortlist for the Scottish Sports Awards, which take place in December.

Cyclist Neah Evans has been shortlisted for female athlete of the year, while Aberdonian Neil Fachie is joined in the para-athlete of the year category by Banchory skiing brothers Neil and Andrew Simpson.

The Granite City’s Kirsty Muir (skiing) and Toni Shaw (swimming) have are in contention for the young athlete of the year award, while Inverness’ Greg Lobban has been nominated in the team of the year category alongside his squash doubles partner Rory Stewart.

Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie’s silver-medal winning performance at the Commonwealth Games has been named in the moment of the year category, while Kiana Coutts is up for the community hero of the year award.

Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust, Adventure Oban and the Ullapool Community Sports Hub Festival have all been shortlisted for the sustainability in sport award.

Evans became the first Scottish female athlete to win three medals at a single Commonwealth Games earlier this summer, before becoming world champion in the points race earlier this month.

Fachie added another gold and silver to his Commonwealth collection in the summer and he was another who tasted success at the worlds.

The Simpson brothers were awarded MBEs earlier this year after winning Team GB’s first ever Winter Paralympic gold medal winners on snow.

Freestyle skier Muir reached two finals at the Winter Olympics in Beijing this year at the age of 17 and Shaw added to her burgeoning reputation with a Commonwealth bronze in the S9 100m freestyle.

Lobban laid some ghosts to rest in Birmingham – having narrowly missed out on a bronze medal twice before, the Highlander teamed up with Stewart to win Scotland’s first squash medal since 1998.

Christie dazzled at the Games with a silver medal with her ribbon routine catching the eye, bringing home the first Scottish medal in rhythmic gymnastics in nearly 30 years.

Louise Christie wins Scotland's first medal in rhythmic gymnastics since 1994! 🥈🥳#BBCCWG pic.twitter.com/HzWTJBs65A — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 6, 2022

Coutts works for the Denis Law Legacy Trust on their Streetsport programme, which sees free week-nightly sport sessions put on for young people across Aberdeen.

The ceremony will be held in Edinburgh on December 7 where an inductee into the Scottish Sports Hall of Fame will also be announced.