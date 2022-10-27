North stars feature heavily as Scottish Sports Awards shortlists announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North stars feature heavily as Scottish Sports Awards shortlists announced

By Jamie Durent
October 27, 2022, 4:30 pm
Scotland's Neah Evans celebrates with the silver medal after the Women's Road Race in Warwick. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire
Scotland's Neah Evans celebrates with the silver medal after the Women's Road Race in Warwick. Image: David Davies/PA Wire

North representatives feature heavily on the shortlist for the Scottish Sports Awards, which take place in December.

Cyclist Neah Evans has been shortlisted for female athlete of the year, while Aberdonian Neil Fachie is joined in the para-athlete of the year category by Banchory skiing brothers Neil and Andrew Simpson.

The Granite City’s Kirsty Muir (skiing) and Toni Shaw (swimming) have are in contention for the young athlete of the year award, while Inverness’ Greg Lobban has been nominated in the team of the year category alongside his squash doubles partner Rory Stewart.

Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie’s silver-medal winning performance at the Commonwealth Games has been named in the moment of the year category, while Kiana Coutts is up for the community hero of the year award.

Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust, Adventure Oban and the Ullapool Community Sports Hub Festival have all been shortlisted for the sustainability in sport award.

Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir takes flight at Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports. Picture by Wullie Marr
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir takes flight at Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Evans became the first Scottish female athlete to win three medals at a single Commonwealth Games earlier this summer, before becoming world champion in the points race earlier this month.

Fachie added another gold and silver to his Commonwealth collection in the summer and he was another who tasted success at the worlds.

The Simpson brothers were awarded MBEs earlier this year after winning Team GB’s first ever Winter Paralympic gold medal winners on snow.

Freestyle skier Muir reached two finals at the Winter Olympics in Beijing this year at the age of 17 and Shaw added to her burgeoning reputation with a Commonwealth bronze in the S9 100m freestyle.

Lobban laid some ghosts to rest in Birmingham – having narrowly missed out on a bronze medal twice before, the Highlander teamed up with Stewart to win Scotland’s first squash medal since 1998.

Christie dazzled at the Games with a silver medal with her ribbon routine catching the eye, bringing home the first Scottish medal in rhythmic gymnastics in nearly 30 years.

Coutts works for the Denis Law Legacy Trust on their Streetsport programme, which sees free week-nightly sport sessions put on for young people across Aberdeen.

The ceremony will be held in Edinburgh on December 7 where an inductee into the Scottish Sports Hall of Fame will also be announced.

