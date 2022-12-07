‘This is about keeping the lights on in the future’ – Councillors welcome Pentland wind farm plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘This is about keeping the lights on in the future’ – Councillors welcome Pentland wind farm plan

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 7, 2022, 11:45 am
Highland councillors will not object to a proposed floating wind farm off the coast of Thurso.
Highland councillors will not object to a proposed floating wind farm off the coast of Thurso.

Highland Councillors last night offered their support to a proposed floating wind farm off the Caithness coast.

If approved, Pentland floating offshore wind farm will be the largest of its kind in the world. A first for Europe, it has the potential to power 70,000 homes.

In a meeting that ran into the evening, Highland councillors yesterday spoke positively about the project.

Climate chairman Karl Rosie told north planning committee it’s an exciting opportunity to lead the way in renewable energy.

However, there was some concern over an objection from Sepa about the potential disturbance of radioactive particles.

Councillors said Sepa’s concerns must be taken seriously, but concluded that their responsibility was to represent Highland Council’s position to the Scottish Government.

They voted eight-four in favour of raising no objection to the development.

‘I can’t say anyone who can say with confidence what might happen’

If consented, the wind farm will include seven floating turbines located 9km – 5.5 miles – north west of Dounreay. Instead of an offshore platform, the developer will build an onshore substation near the power plant.

However, there are some concerns that the development could disturb radioactive particles on the seabed.

In response to the Scottish Government consultation, Sepa asked that developers Highland Wind Limited provide more information on sampling, methodology and assessment of the radioactive risk.

Picking up that point, Caithness councillor Matthew Reiss told north planning committee the importance of the project must be weighed against Sepa’s objection.

Mr Reiss said radioactive particles had spilled onto the sea bed in the 1970s, and had been tightly monitored ever since. He is concerned that extensive drilling and dredging could further disturb the sea bed.

“I can’t find anyone who can say with confidence what might happen,” said Mr Reiss. “These particles could end up on Thurso and Dunnet beach.”

Councillors see the bigger picture on Pentland wind farm

However, council planners advised the committee to stick to their own jurisdiction.

Since this application is of national importance, its fate rests in the hands of the Scottish Government. Sepa as a consultee will deal with the environmental risks, and the council should focus on the local impacts.

Climate chairman and Caithness councillor Karl Rosie said the wind farm will benefit generations to come.

Mr Reiss had concerns there too. Picking up an objection from Caithness west community council, he said the landscape is already “cluttered with turbines”.

In response, council leader Raymond Bremner said Caithness had weighed up these risks before. Dounreay itself was a leap of faith in an experimental technology, and one that greatly benefited the county.

While he expressed sympathy with concerns from the village of Reay, he said the committee needs to see the bigger picture. “This is about keeping the lights on in the future,” he said.

Thurso councillor and climate chairman Karl Rosie agreed. “This is a demonstrator project, and it’s not stretching the truth to say it’s of global interest,” he said.

“When you look along this coast, there’s a lot to get excited about. It’s our children and our grandchildren who will benefit, and we cannot dismiss that.”

Mr Reiss tabled a motion to object to the development, but lost out on the vote.

Pentland offshore wind farm will now go to Scottish ministers for further consideration.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented