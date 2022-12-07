‘This is about keeping the lights on in the future’ – Councillors welcome Pentland wind farm plan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Councillors last night offered their support to a proposed floating wind farm off the Caithness coast.

If approved, Pentland floating offshore wind farm will be the largest of its kind in the world. A first for Europe, it has the potential to power 70,000 homes.

In a meeting that ran into the evening, Highland councillors yesterday spoke positively about the project.

Climate chairman Karl Rosie told north planning committee it’s an exciting opportunity to lead the way in renewable energy.

However, there was some concern over an objection from Sepa about the potential disturbance of radioactive particles.

Councillors said Sepa’s concerns must be taken seriously, but concluded that their responsibility was to represent Highland Council’s position to the Scottish Government.

They voted eight-four in favour of raising no objection to the development.

‘I can’t say anyone who can say with confidence what might happen’

If consented, the wind farm will include seven floating turbines located 9km – 5.5 miles – north west of Dounreay. Instead of an offshore platform, the developer will build an onshore substation near the power plant.

However, there are some concerns that the development could disturb radioactive particles on the seabed.

In response to the Scottish Government consultation, Sepa asked that developers Highland Wind Limited provide more information on sampling, methodology and assessment of the radioactive risk.

Picking up that point, Caithness councillor Matthew Reiss told north planning committee the importance of the project must be weighed against Sepa’s objection.

Mr Reiss said radioactive particles had spilled onto the sea bed in the 1970s, and had been tightly monitored ever since. He is concerned that extensive drilling and dredging could further disturb the sea bed.

“I can’t find anyone who can say with confidence what might happen,” said Mr Reiss. “These particles could end up on Thurso and Dunnet beach.”

Councillors see the bigger picture on Pentland wind farm

However, council planners advised the committee to stick to their own jurisdiction.

Since this application is of national importance, its fate rests in the hands of the Scottish Government. Sepa as a consultee will deal with the environmental risks, and the council should focus on the local impacts.

Mr Reiss had concerns there too. Picking up an objection from Caithness west community council, he said the landscape is already “cluttered with turbines”.

In response, council leader Raymond Bremner said Caithness had weighed up these risks before. Dounreay itself was a leap of faith in an experimental technology, and one that greatly benefited the county.

While he expressed sympathy with concerns from the village of Reay, he said the committee needs to see the bigger picture. “This is about keeping the lights on in the future,” he said.

Thurso councillor and climate chairman Karl Rosie agreed. “This is a demonstrator project, and it’s not stretching the truth to say it’s of global interest,” he said.

“When you look along this coast, there’s a lot to get excited about. It’s our children and our grandchildren who will benefit, and we cannot dismiss that.”

Mr Reiss tabled a motion to object to the development, but lost out on the vote.

Pentland offshore wind farm will now go to Scottish ministers for further consideration.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE