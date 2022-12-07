Aberchirder Library to move into school as council plans to sell building following cuts drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberchirder Library to move into school as council plans to sell building following cuts drive

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
December 7, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberchirder Library has been declared surplus to requirements by Aberdeenshire Council. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberchirder Library has been declared surplus to requirements by Aberdeenshire Council. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Aberchirder Library will close its doors for good and could be sold off after the building was deemed “surplus to requirements” by Aberdeenshire Council.

Currently the facility, located at 111 Main Street, is only open for five hours a week.

But library services will not be scrapped in the village altogether and will instead be moved to nearby Aberchirder Primary School.

Live Life Aberdeenshire, which runs leisure services for the council, has pledged to cut spending on libraries and museums by £210,000.

One of the ways to save cash included reducing the number of library buildings operated by the council.

Why move the library to Aberchirder School?

Council officers say that adding the facility to the school could provide wider public access to other services.

Aberchirder Library will move to the nearby primary school. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Meanwhile the move could see additional activities introduced to the village including Bookbug sessions, exercise classes and “knit and knatter” meetings.

The local authority has already spoken to library and school staff as well as locals about the changes.

Once the move is complete, the existing library building could be sold or made available to local groups through a community asset transfer.

Service to be moved ‘as soon as possible’

The matter was discussed by the Banff and Buchan area committee on Tuesday.

Operations manager for Live Life Aberdeenshire, Tim Stephen, told members that they would like to move the service “as soon as possible”.

And he revealed that the new library could be operating by the start of February next year.

There would be no change to the existing operating hours and the new library would have its own dedicated entrance meaning visitors will not need to enter the school.

Aberchirder Library is currently located on the village’s Main Street. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Mr Stephen also assured the committee that no jobs would be lost as staff would move from the current site to the school.

He even went on to say that extra posts could be created due to new Live Life Aberdeenshire services at the new community hub.

Concerns over library closure

But councillor John Cox said he was worried about declaring the building surplus because he believed the council would need to evaluate the success of the move first.

He also asked that a report come back on the development of activities in Aberchirder and suggested community engagement be carried out on any future plans.

Mr Cox said: “We need to ensure that we don’t dispose of something that could be a good community asset.”

