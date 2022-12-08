Inverness Airport to remain open during strike action while some island airports forced to close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the lead up to Christmas, some airports in the Highlands and islands face disruption due to strike action with island airports the most affected.

This week Unite the Union members at Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial) voted to go on strike on December 19 and December 22.

It is likely to cause travel disruption to many smaller communities that rely on air travel to hop from island to island and across to the mainland.

Hial operates 11 airports including Barra, Benbecula, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh and Wick.

Strikes have forced it to make some difficult decisions on what airports can safely operate during the two days of planned strikes.

The operator has now announced that Inverness Airport – by far the largest and busiest – will remain open as normal on both December 19 and 22.

However smaller island airports which rely on air travel for supplies etc over the festive period will be the worst affected.

Inverness Airport – open for normal service

Wick John O’Groats – open for normal service

Barra Airport – closed both days

Benbecula Airport – closed both days

Sumburgh Airport – closed both days

Stornoway Airport – partially open from 1pm till 7.45pm both days.

Kirkwall Airport – partially open from 7.15am and 1pm on both days for inter-island flights only.

Hial’s other airports Tiree, Islay, Dundee and Campbeltown will open as normal.

‘Deeply regret the disruption and inconvenience’

Inglis Lyon, Hial’s managing director said: “We deeply regret the disruption and inconvenience to our airline partners, passengers, and local communities that this action will cause.

“Against the backdrop of unprecedented financial pressures, we presented an enhanced pay offer to colleagues that maximised the flexibility within the Scottish Government’s pay policy, which Hial is bound by.

“We recognise the challenges colleagues face due to inflationary pressures and the cost-of-living crisis.

“However, the claim for a rise of at least RPI is unrealistic, and any further offer must be met from cost savings within existing budgets.

“We will continue dialogue with the trade unions in an attempt to avoid further industrial action.”

Unite has confirmed that medical and other emergencies will be serviced from all Hial airports on both days.