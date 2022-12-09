Man reportedly arrested in St Lucia in connection with death of former Aberdeen hotel manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in St Lucia have reportedly arrested a man in connection with the alleged murder of a former Aberdeen hotel manager.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was taken into police custody on the Carribean island four days after Donnie McKinnon, 48, was fatally shot in a bar.

Mr McKinnon, a former pupil at Lochaber High School and manager of the Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen, was shot by two masked men while he was drinking with his friend Peter Jackson, 72, who survived.

Tributes to the former hotel manager called him “unassuming” and “a very popular guy”.

Man detained

It is understood island detectives attended at an address in Soufriere, close to Steve’s Bar where the estate manager died.

According to The Sun, an island source said: “The police have detained a man believed to be in his 30s and are questioning him in connection with the murder of the British man who was killed over the weekend.

“The police are working on intelligence gathered over the last few days and have been speaking to people in the area where the shooting took place.”

Eyewitnesses said they saw officers arrest a man who, they say, was led away without force on Wednesday afternoon.

During a public address on the incident politician Emma Hippolyte, MP for Soufriere, urged locals to help cops during a public address in the wake of the tragedy.

She said: “So I am asking everybody – because some of you will have information – to co-operate with the police so that we can put an end to some of the things that are happening to us.

“We can not behave like it is not our business – it is our business.”

A UK Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a British man who has been injured in St Lucia.”

Police in St Lucia have been asked to confirm an arrest has been made.