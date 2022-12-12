Why is there a Treehouse next to the canal in Inverness?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first tenants are expected to move into the new Treehouse outdoor hub on the Caledonian Canal in Inverness in the new year.

The building will provide a social, training and activity base.

It is primarily for people in South Kessock, Merkinch, Scorguie and Dalneigh areas.

But the project has much wider-reaching potential.

The Treehouse is between the Carse industrial estate and the canal. It was completed in the summer by Robertson Construction on behalf of Scottish Canals.

What is the Treehouse?

The two-storey building has office accommodation, a training area, large community meeting space and a briefing room.

The £3.46 million first phase of the project also includes a towpath, community access and greenspace improvements.

It is funded by Scottish Canals, NatureScot, Highland Council, Sustrans and the Scottish Government’s regeneration capital grant and vacant and derelict land funds.

The Treehouse’s location will enable new access routes between the industrial estate and Merkinch to the canal basin at Muirtown and the Merkinch Local Nature Reserve.

It will support a number of local outdoor organisations and projects to come together under one roof and improve access to greenspace.

A Scottish Canals spokeswoman said minor snagging works are under way to allow the office accommodation to be let.

Work is also under way with community groups to develop a programme of works and activities. These will all be delivered from the community building.

The spokeswoman said: “We can confirm we are in advanced negotiations with a number of tenants who hope to be in a position to take occupation in the new year.”

Phase 2 planned

Phase 2 of the project will see the creation of a second canal-side building – the Boathouse – subject to funding.

This will be a commercial and customer space housing a cafe. There will also be new facilities for boat users and storage space for water-based clubs.

A NatureScot spokeswoman said: “NatureScot is pleased to be able to support this project using the European Regional Development Fund.

“We are looking forward to working with Scottish Canals on increasing community involvement and access to the great greenspaces the Caledonian Canal and Merkinch Local Nature Reserve have to offer.”

In October, landmarks along the Caledonian Canal were lit up to celebrate its 200th anniversary.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE