How Stagecoach bus tickets will help Missing People charity reach people before crisis

Charity Missing People has partnered with Stagecoach to try and reach people before life’s pressures make them want to disappear.

Around 100,000 adults go missing in the UK each year – with the charity saying financial pressures like not being able to pay bills, unpaid debt and food insecurity are making the problem bigger.

To try and help people before it is too late, the Missing People helpline has been added to Stagecoach’s tickets in a message that reads: “If you feel like disappearing or know someone who has gone missing, find ‘Missing People’ for support. Call the free helpline on 116 000 which is confidential and non-judgemental.”

This message will be seen by all of Stagecoach’s two million passengers who buy a ticket each day.

Already helping

The campaign was launched in October and Missing People has already received calls from people struggling who said they found the number on their bus ticket.

Martin Griffiths, chief executive for Stagecoach said: “With over two million passenger journeys a day, in every corner of the UK, we know public transport plays such an important part in communities.

“We are delighted that this initiative has already helped numerous people in the short time it has been live.

“Our drivers have also played a really important role in getting the message out there by signposting those they may see as vulnerable to the number on their tickets which resulted in a call to Missing People’s helpline.”

Number of deaths rising

National Crime Agency figures show the number of people dying while missing has increased for the past three years, with suicide the most common cause.

With the number of people dying or taking their own lives while missing on the rise due to the cost of living crisis, it is hoped new proactive initiatives help more people seek support.

Jo Youle, chief executive of Missing People, said: “We are particularly pleased with this important partnership and continued support from Stagecoach who are playing an instrumental role in our drive to prevent people in crisis from disappearing.

“The printing of helpline number on Stagecoach bus tickets is our hope that someone in crisis sees it and we can be the support they need before they leave “

If you need support, contact Missing People’s free and confidential helpline on 116 000 by phone or text from 9 am to 11 pm, 7 days a week.