Get ready to bring in the bells with BBC Alba’s award-winning Hogmanay line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

BBC Alba has created an award-winning line-up to bring in the bells this Hogmanay.

Presenters Cathy Macdonald and Niall Iain Macdonald will be live from Mallaig and Morar Community Centre to help people celebrate the turn of the year.

Starting from 11.30pm on December 31, a host of local and national talent will join the pair in a Hogmanay Ceilidh that can be streamed internationally.

Performers include Scottish Folk Band of the Year Breabach – which features Musician of the Year Megan Henderson.

Gaelic Singer of the Year Ruairidh Gray, who recently won two Mod Gold medals, will also feature, along with Glenfinnan Ceilidh Band, Rachel Walker, Hannah Rarity, Deirdre Graham, Oban Gaelic Choir and Mallaig, Ardamurchan & District Pipe Band.

The evening’s festivities will be available to watch on BBC Alba.