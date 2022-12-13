Dingwall community cafe to open in time for Christmas thanks to The National Lottery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Dingwall community cafe to open in time for Christmas thanks to The National Lottery

By Louise Glen
December 13, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 12:22 pm
Sheila's Community Cafe in Dingwall received a National Lottery Grant. Image: National Lottery.
Sheila's Community Cafe in Dingwall received a National Lottery Grant. Image: National Lottery.

A Highland town’s wish has come true as a new community cafe where everyone is welcome will open in time for Christmas Day.

Sheila’s Community Cafe in Dingwall is one of 246 community projects across the country today sharing in £8,162,502 of National Lottery funding for activities that will bring people together both at the Festive period and all year round.

Thanks to a National Lottery award of £73,354 to Community Support and Information Ross-shire, Sheila’s Community Cafe will open its doors in time for Christmas Day to welcome those who may be spending the day alone.

Pay what you can afford

The new space will become a safe haven and a place to come for hot food and company for local people who may feel isolated or who may be affected by the impacts of the cost of living crisis.

The National Lottery has funded Sheila’s Cafe in Dingwall. Image: The National Lottery

The cafe will operate on a pay-what-you-can-afford basis with a pay-it-forward scheme also in operation where the town’s residents can buy someone a hot drink, bowl of soup or a plate of stovies.

On Friday evenings, the cafe will open up to young people as a digital cafe meaning that young people from outlying areas can join in and meet up with their friends.

Mary Foley, 70, from Dingwall has been heavily involved in creating the space as well as donating items such as kitchen equipment and plates and cups.

She said: “A lot of hard work has been done to make the building a warm and clean space after it being uninhabited for a number of years.

“This will help the community in so many ways such as helping to combat social isolation and helping people and families struggling to make ends meet by providing a warm and welcoming space and organising events for all ages.

“I can’t wait to use the cafe when it’s finally open.”

‘Delighted’ to be awarded funding

Shona Street, chief officer, Community Support and Information Ross-shire, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be awarded funding for our Community Cafe and Event space.

“It’s wonderful that we can make our dream a reality and one which will help address the issues of poverty and isolation in a practical and fundamental way.  Our community has been behind us all the way and have bought into the pay-it-forward ethos with full collection tins ready to be used.

Shona Street, chief officer, CSI Ross-Shire, with the bus. Image: HiTrans

“This project has been fuelled by the enthusiasm and time of many local people and shows just what can be achieved when all sectors of a community come together.”

Announcing the funding, Kate Still, Scotland chairwoman, The National Lottery Community Fund said: “It’s fantastic to see this latest round of funding go to charity and community groups who are helping people in communities across Scotland come together.

“This sense of real community spirit is embodied by the people of Dingwall who have already embraced the ethos behind Sheila’s Community Cafe, a place where local people of all ages can meet and make new friends.

“National Lottery players can be proud that they are supporting this vital work, not only during the Festive Season but all year round.”

Who else received funding?

Various groups across the north, north-east and islands received pots of funding for initiatives.

They included:

  • Mintlaw & Central Buchan Initiative was awarded £10,000 for sessional staff salaries so it can continue to deliver the group’s youth project in Mintlaw’s leisure centre.
  • Peterhead Area Community Trust will receive £10,000 to employ a caretaker/youth worker to engage young people in helping to look after the newly developed Victoria Park.
  • Stonehaven Fireballs Association was given £9,100 for the annual Hogmanay Fireballs event in Stonehaven.
  • The Silver Circle will continue day care provision providing activities for older people in Strathdon, Aberdeenshire and the surrounding area, thanks to a £10,000 grant
  • Aros Park Historic Walled Garden in Tobermory was awarded £9,946 to support volunteer-led improvements to the garden.
  • Gairloch Area Development Ltd will receive £10,000 to restore a community greenspace within the centre of Gairloch village. The project will make improvements to footpaths and seating as well as establish a community management plan.
  • Rape and Sexual Abuse Service was granted £133,124 to deliver specialist therapeutic support and group workshops to help survivors of sexual violence in Highland to overcome the emotional and mental harm caused by abuse.
  • Urram Highland will use £91,296 funding to provide a range of community-based support to help combat social isolation, loneliness, and health
    inequalities across the remote-rural area in the far north of Scotland.
  • Moray Food Plus will use £10,000 to support people in extreme crisis in
    Moray.
  • Moray Women’s Aid will use £165,664 to continue its Community Outreach
    and Therapeutic Service in Elgin, Moray. The project will provide
    community-based support through one-to-one sessions, peer support
  • Third Sector Interface Moray have been awarded £30,000 for a Participatory Grant Making (PGM) pilot involving individuals and small groups in shaping the eligibility criteria, application and decision-making processes for the micro-grant fund. Around 50 to 300 people living in Moray are expected to engage in
    different phases of the pilot project which will take place within a 12-
    month period.
  • Tall Ships Race in Lerwick has been awarded £43,311
  • Shetland Rape Crisis has been awarded £89,856 Shetland Islands to develop specialist service pathways and resources for young people of all genders in Shetland who have been affected by sexual harm at any time in their lives.

Help keep families fed and warm this winter

The Big Christmas Food Appeal is working to highlight the work going on in our communities to help others, like Hope Kitchen.

The Press and Journal campaign also aims to debunk some of the myths around food poverty, and make sure readers know where they can go for help.

We’ve teamed up with Cfine, which supports foodbanks across Grampian and the Highlands, to collect donations of food and money.

However, we want to showcase the efforts of the other tireless groups, charities and volunteers helping to keep their communities fed this winter.

If you know a group we should highlight, get in touch.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
Utopia Cafe was saved from closure thanks to an appeal on social media. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
Jack Spowart takes inspiration for the surrounding landscapes in the stunning Highlands. Image: Jack Spowart.
Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented