Home News Highlands & Islands

Shetland firm sponsoring next summer’s Tall Ships event in Lerwick

By Ellie Milne
December 7, 2022, 7:16 pm Updated: December 7, 2022, 7:49 pm
Ocean Kinetics managing director John Henderson and Emma Miller from Tall Ships. Image: Shetland Tall Ships Ltd.
Ocean Kinetics managing director John Henderson and Emma Miller from Tall Ships. Image: Shetland Tall Ships Ltd.

A Shetland-based firm has been named as one of the sponsors for next summer’s Tall Ships event in Lerwick.

Ocean Kinetics will provide financial support when the free family festival sails into the island next year.

The marine company, which also has bases in Aberdeen and  Oban, will also provide its vessel, Ruby May, to be used as a press boat from July 26 to 29.

The event will mark the third time the Tall Ships fleet has been hosted in Lerwick.

It previously visited in 1999 and 2011. Organisers hope to recruit more than 150 volunteers to stage the event.

John Henderson, managing director for Ocean Kinetics, said: “It is 30 years since Ocean Kinetics was established to provide marine-based engineering solutions to industry in Shetland, so it is particularly fitting for us to be supporting an event focused around the marine environment at this time.

“It is a privilege to support Shetland as a host port and we also fully endorse the wider benefits afforded to young people through sail training.”

The Tall Ships will return to Lerwick in 2023. Image: Ryan Leith/Shetland Islands Council.

Emma Miller, from Shetland Tall Ships Ltd, said: “Ocean Kinetics plays a crucial role in supporting Shetland’s marine industry and we are really grateful for its financial support.

“Its provision of the Ruby May as a press boat will provide accredited photographers with waterside access to ships for photographs, helping the media to fully capture what is sure to be a wonderful spectacle.”

 

