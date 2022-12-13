Harry Gow products to be stocked at Morrisons stores in Inverness and Alness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The popular Highland bakery chain Harry Gow will trial its products with supermarket giant Morrisons.

Harry Gow has a chain of 18 stores across the Highlands and Moray, including five in Inverness alone.

Based in Culloden, the brand’s delicious treats and baked goods will now be available in the Inverness and Alness branches of Morrisons as part of a trial run.

If successful, their products could become a permanent fixture on supermarket shelves and could be sold in 80 stores across Scotland.

Products include the signature dream rings and award-winning vanilla and raspberry slices, as well as empire biscuits, fairy shortbread and scones.

The bakery also provides a selection of breads and rolls, including light rye bread, brown and white pan breads, morning rolls and softies.

Morrisons customers demanded Harry Gow

David Gow, director at Harry Gow, said: “We were delighted when Morrisons let us know that their customers had requested our products in-store – and are excited to be partnering with the supermarket teams here in the Highlands to make that a reality.

“We’re proud of our baking heritage at Harry Gow and are always looking for new ways to bring our products to the people that want them.

“To be able to offer our bakes as people pick up their weekly shop is fantastic, and we’re really looking forward to seeing the outcome of the trial period.”

It’s not the first time the bakery has teamed up with a supermarket, with a store recently opening inside Asda in Elgin, and products are available in 34 Co-op stores.

Robert MacMillan, general manager at Morrisons, added: “As a local lad growing up in Inverness, and being a regular customer throughout the years with Harry Gow, I’m proud to be working in partnership with Harry Gow by selling their quality products in my store.

“I truly believe in supporting local businesses and we have several ‘local’ businesses already set up in my store.”