Free cake anyone? Harry Gow celebrates opening second outlet in Elgin at Asda

Northern bakery giant Harry Gow has opened a second outlet in Elgin inside the town’s Asda store.

The newest bakery is in the supermarket near the tills and opened to the hungry public on June 16.

It is the first time Harry Gow has collaborated with the supermarket chain, giving fans easy access to their iconic dream rings and pineapple tarts while doing their weekly shop.

David Gow, director of the bakery, said: “Opening a new shop is always exciting, and it’s been fantastic to see the signage and finishing touches being added over the last few weeks.

“What makes this opening even more special is that it is our first in partnership with Asda, allowing us to bring our products to a far larger audience of shoppers than ever before.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunities this new shop will bring, and providing the people of Elgin with even more delicious cakes, breads and savoury bakes for years to come.”

How to claim your free cake

There are now 18 Harry Gow bakeries in the Highlands, Inverness and Moray.

The new Elgin outlet has created 12 new jobs for the local community.

To celebrate its opening, the first 100 customers who visit the bakery each day for the next week will receive a free vanilla and raspberry slice – a treat which was named the best individual cake at the 2022 Scottish Baker of the Year Awards.

Harry Gow in Asda will be open from 7.30m to 3.30pm every day from Monday to Saturday.

Lorraine Kemp, general store manager of Asda Elgin, said: “I am pleased to welcome Harry Gow to our store and it is great to be supporting local businesses within our community.

“My team and I wish them all the success with their opening and look forward to working with them.”