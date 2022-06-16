Free cake anyone? Harry Gow celebrates opening second outlet in Elgin at Asda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Free cake anyone? Harry Gow celebrates opening second outlet in Elgin at Asda

By Lauren Robertson
June 16, 2022, 2:06 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 2:54 pm
Harry Gow's new location in Elgin's Asda.
Northern bakery giant Harry Gow has opened a second outlet in Elgin inside the town’s Asda store.

The newest bakery is in the supermarket near the tills and opened to the hungry public on June 16.

It is the first time Harry Gow has collaborated with the supermarket chain, giving fans easy access to their iconic dream rings and pineapple tarts while doing their weekly shop.

David Gow, director of the bakery, said: “Opening a new shop is always exciting, and it’s been fantastic to see the signage and finishing touches being added over the last few weeks.

“What makes this opening even more special is that it is our first in partnership with Asda, allowing us to bring our products to a far larger audience of shoppers than ever before.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunities this new shop will bring, and providing the people of Elgin with even more delicious cakes, breads and savoury bakes for years to come.”

Asda and Harry Gow staff
Craig Main, Asda; Morag Mackenzie, Harry Gow; Les Tyson, Operations Manager, Asda; Nicola Ewen, Manager, Harry Gow; and Diane Stephens, Asda

How to claim your free cake

There are now 18 Harry Gow bakeries in the Highlands, Inverness and Moray.

The new Elgin outlet has created 12 new jobs for the local community.

To celebrate its opening, the first 100 customers who visit the bakery each day for the next week will receive a free vanilla and raspberry slice – a treat which was named the best individual cake at the 2022 Scottish Baker of the Year Awards.

Harry Gow in Asda will be open from 7.30m to 3.30pm every day from Monday to Saturday.

Lorraine Kemp, general store manager of Asda Elgin, said: “I am pleased to welcome Harry Gow to our store and it is great to be supporting local businesses within our community.

“My team and I wish them all the success with their opening and look forward to working with them.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

