Stephen Gallacher: My honour at taking on Junior Ryder Cup role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Stephen Gallacher: My honour at taking on Junior Ryder Cup role

By Stephen Gallacher
December 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 15, 2022, 8:07 am
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport

It’s a huge honour to be asked to captain of the European team for next year’s Junior Ryder Cup match.

Accepting the offer to take on the role was one of the easiest decisions I’ve had to make and I’m really excited to see the stars of the future go head-to-head next year in Italy.

There’s a concerted effort to raise the profile of this match and there is no better way of doing that than by including the match as part of the build-up for the Ryder Cup in September.

The first two days will be played at Golf Nazionale in Rome, which is a terrific course before the final day of singles moves to the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

For spectators at Marco Simone next year not only will they have the glitz and glamour of the opening ceremony and the final practice session before the Friday four-balls to enjoy but they will also have the chance to watch the drama of the Junior Ryder Cup singles play out.

I’m excited so I can only imagine how these teenagers will be feeling at the prospect of playing at the venue for the Ryder Cup on the eve of the big match no less.

The atmosphere will be incredible and for the young amateurs taking part they will find out so much about themselves.

The pressure will be intense and I can guarantee nobody in either side will have played in an atmosphere like it. Some might struggle while others will thrive.

Whatever happens, I’m sure it will be a day of drama and an occasion these kids will remember forever.

We might just see some stars of the future too in next year’s match if the history of the event is anything to go by.

Young players have big shoes to fill

Suzann Pettersen has previously played in the Junior Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Suzann Pettersen, Jordan Spieth, Lexi Thompson, Justin Thomas and Hunter Mahan are just some of the former Junior Ryder Cup players who have gone on to have terrific professional careers.

With six captains picks consisting of three boys and three girls to be made I’ll have much to ponder in the months ahead when it comes to choosing the team for the match and I’d love to see a Scot make the team.

Scott Knowles, who runs my foundation and has done work with the R&A, will hear from me a lot as I’ll be keeping tabs on the progress the hopefuls are making and when my schedule allows I’ll be going along to a few amateur events to see how they are getting on.

The Americans are in a strong position having won the last six matches but the 2018 match was a really tight affair with the United States edging Europe 12.5-11.5.

The 2020 match was due to take place in Wisconsin but was postponed then cancelled due to the pandemic so Europe will serve as hosts again.

Here’s hoping we can turn our fortunes around and bring the trophy back home.

Sorry Monty, Tiger’s not going anywhere

Colin Montgomerie.

Another week, another golfer with plenty to say about a fellow pro.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have not been shy in sharing their opinions on LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman in recent weeks but it was Tiger’s turn after Colin Montgomerie’s appearance on the Bunkered podcast.

Monty has said he felt Tiger should have retired at St Andrews in the summer.

Monty believes the 150th edition of the Open at the home of golf with a huge crowd would have been the perfect place for a rousing send-off for Tiger.

Now, unless Monty has inside knowledge – and he may well have – I don’t see Tiger calling it a day anytime soon.

He certainly wasn’t making any hints to that effect at St Andrews, that’s for sure. In fact, if anything, he was hoping to be back again probably around 2030 to have another go.

We all know when it comes to his career Tiger is a man who pays little attention to anyone. Deeply focused, driven to be the best he can be, every aspect of his approach to golf is calculated.

I get the impression he believes he can still compete and win major tournaments in the years ahead and while I don’t see so much of him these days from I do see it has certainly been encouraging.

I watched some of the Match at the weekend and from what I saw Tiger’s ball-speed was ridiculously good.

Trust me, this guy is not going anywhere.

Pelley is a terrific appointment by the IGF

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, has been named chairman of the International Golf Federation. Image: PA

The International Golf Federation is in good hands following European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley’s appointment as chairman.

Keith has done a brilliant job in expanding the DP World Tour and helping foster the strategic alliance with the PGA Tour during a hugely challenging period for the game.

Keeping the tour running during the pandemic was a thankless and enormous task but Keith does a terrific job for our tour.

I’ve no doubt he will make his mark at the IGF too.

A great ambassador for the game, he knows the administrative elements of golf inside out and I’m sure he will make a positive impression in his four-year stint as chairman.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Golf

It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Golf: Gemma Dryburgh hopes breakthrough year has given her a platform to push for…
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Stephen Gallacher: The golfing highs and lows of 2022
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Exclusive: Colin Montgomerie reveals his top five favourite golf courses in the north of…
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Alan Brown's golf: Aberdeen's Gemma Dryburgh sets sights on LPGA Major challenge - while…
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Stephen Gallacher: Why is there no love for golf from Sports Personality of the…
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Tartan Pro Tour forms official link with European Challenge Tour
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Golf: 2023 Aberdeen Pennant League fixtures revealed
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Golf: Aberdeen's David Law looks to build on most consistent DP World Tour season
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Cam Smith's brilliance at St Andrews makes him our…

Most Read

1
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
It feels nice to pull on a Ryder Cup shirt again. Image: Bounce Sport
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented