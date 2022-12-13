All schools in Shetland to remain closed tomorrow as thousands of homes remain powerless

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schools across Shetland will remain closed tomorrow due to heavy snow which has left homes powerless.

All schools on the island were shut today due to the snow, which has left thousands of homes without power.

Power has been returned to 2,500 properties, while 3,800 are still powerless in Whalsay, Unst, Yell, Brae, Voe and Tumblin.

‘Stay at home’

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson, the police’s area commander in Shetland, said: “I would urge people to stay at home where it is safest given the treacherous conditions outdoors, and find ways to stay as warm as you can.

“Link in with neighbours, friends and family to ensure they are safe and well, in particular those who are vulnerable, and listen to the local radio or follow social media for updates from Police Scotland and our partners.

“If you need police help, contact 101 or 999 in an emergency and we will respond as quickly as we can.

“The impact the snow has had in the north of Shetland is unprecedented and local resilience partners are working closely together to identify those who may need additional support and coordinate welfare arrangements.”

Local MSP Beatrice Wishart thanked workers who helped stranded commuters in deep and those trying to resolve the power disruption.

She said: “I want to begin by expressing my gratitude to all the engineers, emergency services and gritter drivers who stepped up so quickly to try and resolve the power disruption and assist those who found themselves stranded on the roads last night.

“We have seen major disruption continuing today and affecting Sumburgh airport and radar communications, schools, the road network and homes and businesses across the isles.

“Shetland’s resilience has been tested again following the recent telecommunications outage in October, and power cuts this week leaving residents in the cold.”