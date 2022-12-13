More than 2,000 homes in Shetland remain without power for second night as freezing conditions continue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 2,000 homes in Shetland remain without power after heavy snow hit the north of Scotland.

Winter weather continues to sweep the north and north-east, with temperatures plummeting to their lowest in more than a decade.

Schools across Aberdeenshire shut early today, and Shetland Council has announced all theirs will be closed for a second day due to the power outage.

More engineers are expected to arrive on the island tomorrow to get the power restored as quickly as possible.

Around 70 engineers are being drafted to the area to support restoration efforts.

Almost 3,500 homes have their power back, but 2,800 in Brae, Voe, Whalsay and Yell are still in the dark.

Electricity transmission and distribution company SSEN blamed the outage on the heavy snowfall, which they said has resulted in “multiple faults on our network”.

Officials say damage to the network in Shetland is “considerable and extensive.”

Mark Macdonald, head of region at SSEN Distribution, said: “Our teams continue to battle ongoing challenging conditions and extensive damage to our network to restore power to customers, with around 1,000 properties successfully reconnected throughout the course of today.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience as we mobilise additional support from the mainland to assist with the restoration effort, with a 70-strong team on its way to Shetland now travel constraints have eased.

“I’d like to reassure customers we’re working to restore supplies as quickly as possible, liaising closely with our resilience partners to support the joint welfare effort.

“If anyone has any concerns for themselves or others, particularly family members of neighbours who may need extra support, I’d encourage them to give our teams a call on 105.”

Respite centres could be opened if the outages continue.

Meanwhile, traffic ground to a standstill on the A9 Inverness to Perth this morning, with delays also reported at Sumburgh Airport.

‘Properties face days without power’

The Scottish Government’s resilience committee met earlier to discuss the ongoing problems on Shetland.

Keith Brown, lead minister for resilience, said: “The challenging circumstances facing parts of Shetland have been declared a major incident and, while SSEN is making every effort to restore supplies, it is clear that many properties will face days without power.

“Sumburgh airport has now reopened and we are working with SSEN and transport operators to maximise capacity.

“We expect more SSEN engineers will arrive early tomorrow morning and will continue to do what we can to get as many staff and as much equipment to Shetland as needed, as early as possible.

“Our utmost priority must be to ensure that people, especially the most vulnerable, are safe and warm.

“SSEN have contacted all priority customers and Shetland Islands Council has identified vulnerable people who may need extra support.

“It is also considering how buildings such as community centres could be used to provide respite centres if needed.”

Two communities in Caithness are also without power tonight.

Cold snap to ease – but still well below freezing

The Met Office has a yellow warning in place until noon on Friday affecting Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands, as the cold snap continues to hit.

It comes as Braemar recorded the UK’s coldest day in 12 years – since December 2010, with the temperature only getting to -9.3C.

Meanwhile, the Aberdeenshire community reached -17.3C this morning, the lowest minimum temperature of the year, with reports of it hitting -20C near Carrbridge in the Highlands through the night.

More snow is on the way this week – but the baltic temperatures will begin to ease.

Aviemore is expected to drop to -5C tonight while Ballater and Inverness is likely to hit -3C.

Temperatures in Aberdeen and Elgin are expected to sit at around -1C and 0.

Travel disruption

Gritters were out in force overnight, but many roads in Aberdeenshire were tricky for motorists this morning – particularly the A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road at Blackdog, and the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Tyrebagger, near Blackburn.

In Aberdeen, several traffic lights around the city are experiencing issues with mechanical buttons or other parts freezing, which is resulting in shortened sequences.

Aberdeen City Council said the issues are due to temperatures continuing to be below freezing, adding: “Engineers are using de-icer on the units, however, the units may freeze again.

“Please be aware and be considerate of other road users until the temperatures warm up again.”

Snow ploughs were drafted in to clear blockages on the A9.

Several ferry sailings were also cancelled or delayed due to the weather.

All train services in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands were already due to be suspended today due to a RMT strike.

Beatrice Wishart, MSP for Shetland, thanked workers who helped stranded commuters in deep and those trying to resolve the power disruption.

The current weather warnings in place across the UK. Image: PA

Moray charity closes early

Moray-based charity Big Blue mobile pantry announced they have suspended all operations until the New Year due to the weather.

The charity works to reduce food waste and improve access to food in rural villages and towns.

In a statement, posted on social media, officials from the charity confirmed they have cancelled the remainder of their runs as forecasters warn of further snow showers.

They wrote: “We are sorry but the weather forecast for the next few days is for lots of snow so we have made the decision to cancel the rest of this week’s runs and return (hopefully snow free) in the New Year.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us this year, we have loved meeting you all! We hope you all have a fantastic Christmas.”