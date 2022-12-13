More than 2,000 homes in Shetland remain without power for second night as freezing conditions continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than 2,000 homes in Shetland remain without power for second night as freezing conditions continue

By Chris Cromar and Michelle Henderson
December 13, 2022, 7:35 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 10:22 pm
Traffic on the A9 between Inverness and Tomatin in the snow. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Traffic on the A9 between Inverness and Tomatin in the snow. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

More than 2,000 homes in Shetland remain without power after heavy snow hit the north of Scotland.

Winter weather continues to sweep the north and north-east, with temperatures plummeting to their lowest in more than a decade.

Schools across Aberdeenshire shut early today, and Shetland Council has announced all theirs will be closed for a second day due to the power outage.

More engineers are expected to arrive on the island tomorrow to get the power restored as quickly as possible.

Around 70 engineers are being drafted to the area to support restoration efforts.

Almost 3,500 homes have their power back, but 2,800 in Brae, Voe, Whalsay and Yell are still in the dark. 

Electricity transmission and distribution company SSEN blamed the outage on the heavy snowfall, which they said has resulted in “multiple faults on our network”.

Officials say damage to the network in Shetland is “considerable and extensive.”

Mark Macdonald, head of region at SSEN Distribution, said: “Our teams continue to battle ongoing challenging conditions and extensive damage to our network to restore power to customers, with around 1,000 properties successfully reconnected throughout the course of today.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience as we mobilise additional support from the mainland to assist with the restoration effort, with a 70-strong team on its way to Shetland now travel constraints have eased.

“I’d like to reassure customers we’re working to restore supplies as quickly as possible, liaising closely with our resilience partners to support the joint welfare effort.

“If anyone has any concerns for themselves or others, particularly family members of neighbours who may need extra support, I’d encourage them to give our teams a call on 105.”

Respite centres could be opened if the outages continue.

Meanwhile, traffic ground to a standstill on the A9 Inverness to Perth this morning, with delays also reported at Sumburgh Airport.

Traffic in heavy snow on the A9. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

‘Properties face days without power’

The Scottish Government’s resilience committee met earlier to discuss the ongoing problems on Shetland.

Keith Brown, lead minister for resilience, said: “The challenging circumstances facing parts of Shetland have been declared a major incident and, while SSEN is making every effort to restore supplies, it is clear that many properties will face days without power.

“Sumburgh airport has now reopened and we are working with SSEN and transport operators to maximise capacity.

“We expect more SSEN engineers will arrive early tomorrow morning and will continue to do what we can to get as many staff and as much equipment to Shetland as needed, as early as possible.

“Our utmost priority must be to ensure that people, especially the most vulnerable, are safe and warm.

“SSEN have contacted all priority customers and Shetland Islands Council has identified vulnerable people who may need extra support.

“It is also considering how buildings such as community centres could be used to provide respite centres if needed.”

Two communities in Caithness are also without power tonight.

The coldest UK December temperatures. Image: PA
The coldest UK December temperatures. Image: PA

Cold snap to ease – but still well below freezing

The Met Office has a yellow warning in place until noon on Friday affecting Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands, as the cold snap continues to hit.

It comes as Braemar recorded the UK’s coldest day in 12 years – since December 2010, with the temperature only getting to -9.3C.

Meanwhile, the Aberdeenshire community reached -17.3C this morning, the lowest minimum temperature of the year, with reports of it hitting -20C near Carrbridge in the Highlands through the night.

More snow is on the way this week – but the baltic temperatures will begin to ease.

Aviemore is expected to drop to -5C tonight while Ballater and Inverness is likely to hit -3C.

Temperatures in Aberdeen and Elgin are expected to sit at around -1C and 0.

Travel disruption

Gritters were out in force overnight, but many roads in Aberdeenshire were tricky for motorists this morning – particularly the A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road at Blackdog, and the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Tyrebagger, near Blackburn.

In Aberdeen, several traffic lights around the city are experiencing issues with mechanical buttons or other parts freezing, which is resulting in shortened sequences.

Aberdeen City Council said the issues are due to temperatures continuing to be below freezing, adding: “Engineers are using de-icer on the units, however, the units may freeze again.

“Please be aware and be considerate of other road users until the temperatures warm up again.”

Snow ploughs were drafted in to clear blockages on the A9.

Traffic in heavy snow on the A9. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

 

Several ferry sailings were also cancelled or delayed due to the weather.

All train services in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands were already due to be suspended today due to a RMT strike. 

Beatrice Wishart, MSP for Shetland, thanked workers who helped stranded commuters in deep and those trying to resolve the power disruption.

The current weather warnings in place across the UK. Image: PA

The current weather warnings in place across the UK. Image: PA

Moray charity closes early

Moray-based charity Big Blue mobile pantry announced they have suspended all operations until the New Year due to the weather.

The charity works to reduce food waste and improve access to food in rural villages and towns.

In a statement, posted on social media, officials from the charity confirmed they have cancelled the remainder of their runs as forecasters warn of further snow showers.

They wrote: “We are sorry but the weather forecast for the next few days is for lots of snow so we have made the decision to cancel the rest of this week’s runs and return (hopefully snow free) in the New Year.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us this year, we have loved meeting you all! We hope you all have a fantastic Christmas.”

Deep freeze weather highlights ‘dangerous’ 100-mile route for healthcare in Inverness

