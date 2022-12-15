Resilience Minister Keith Brown visits Shetland where 2,500 homes still without power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Resilience Minister Keith Brown visits Shetland where 2,500 homes still without power

By Chris Cromar
December 15, 2022, 4:54 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 8:00 pm
About 160 engineers have been working since Monday to restore the power on Shetland. Image: SSEN.
About 160 engineers have been working since Monday to restore the power on Shetland. Image: SSEN.

Resilience Minister Keith Brown has visited Shetland to see first-hand the work going on to restore power after days of blackouts.

There are still 2,400 homes without power – more than half the number first impacted after heavy snow damaged the lines on Monday night.

Another weather warning for Shetland will come into force at midnight until 10am.

SSEN engineers were ferried and flown to the island on Tuesday after the Scottish Government’s resilience team declared a major incident.

Mr Brown said the efforts of the 15 crews – made up of 125 engineers – was “really quite striking”.

Engineers have been replacing core infrastructure, including overhead power lines. It could be the end of the week before the issue is fully resolved.

Speaking to The Press and Journal from Shetland, Mr Brown said: “The response from SSEN, and I’m seeing that on the ground here today, has been really quite striking. They have over 100 staff here, which is 10 times the normal complement on Shetland. They have equipment that’s arrived already and much more still to arrive.”

During his visit Mr Brown spoke to some of the residents affected.

Resilience Minister Keith Brown was on Shetland today to learn about the damage caused by the snow this week – which has left thousands without power. Picture Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Impact on infrastructure has been ‘catastrophic’

Many locals, including councillor and broadcaster Tom Morton, said the impact of the snow on the island’s infrastructure had been “catastrophic” and the “worst weather storm” since December 1995 when electricity poles iced over.

Warm centres have been opened for those without power, giving them a place to stay cosy and get a hot meal or contact relatives.

Ivan Mitchell, part of SSEN’s overhead lines crew from Inverness, is among the engineers working to get the power restored.

In a short video update, he said: “The conditions have been challenging, although the sun has been out a little bit today which is helping a little.

“The damage, and extent of the damage, is fairly serious so there’s a lot of work to be done but we’re trying to get through this as quick as we can.”

Communications resilience crucial

At First Minister’s Questions today, Liberal Democrat Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart pressed the Scottish Government to do more to protect rural and island communities, arguing more adverse weather is likely due to climate change.

Pushing for communication resilience, she said: “The Scottish Government need to recognise that island and rural areas rely on communication connections to remain viable communities.

“The north-east of Scotland faced similar communication issues after Storm Arwen, where batteries had died days before the power was restored and community support could not be relayed to those with landlines reliant on broadband and power networks.

“The Scottish Government is not responsible for the weather. But with weather events likely to become more erratic due to climate change more must be done to ensure that our power and communication connections are resilient and able to inform and help residents.”

Nicola Sturgeon, who was later due to attend a meeting of the government’s resilience room, said: “The Scottish Government’s resilience operation was formally activated on Tuesday to provide whatever support and coordination we can.

“I will take the point about communications resilience to those in that meeting and ask for consideration of what more the Scottish Government can do to support the communication efforts because that it important, although I know everybody is working hard to communicate information as best as they possibly can.”

Engineers are working hard to get the power restored in Shetland. Supplied by SSEN.

Efforts being made to get information out

Mr Brown acknowledged the importance of being able to communicate with friends and family, but said any issues around communications raised with him during the meeting had been about a specific mobile phone network.

He added: “The efforts that have been made by the police and by the local community –  don’t forget one third of the working population in Shetland works for the council, so through the council as well – to communicate by whichever means with the rest of the population, including those that are most vulnerable, has been extraordinary.”

Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands, Jamie Halcro Johnston, said he had been “disappointed” by Ms Sturgeon’s response at FMQs – and that more needs to be done.

He said: “I am disappointed that, in her response, the first minister simply repeated information we already know about the seriousness of the situation, while providing little detail on what the Scottish Government was actually doing to help.

“The local council and other local bodies have been working hard to help those in need. But Nicola Sturgeon seemed to suggest that, so far, her government’s response has been to hold a meeting and put a minister on a plane north.

“I think families in Shetland should be able to expect, after days dealing with the impact of this weather incident, a little more concrete action from the government in Edinburgh.”

Last month, Mrs Wishart and the Shetland Fishermen’s Association called for cable corridors around Shetland to ensure greater resilience after the communications outage that affected Shetland in October.

  • Customers are entitled to claim up to £30 per person for every 24 hours they are without power.

Shetland power outages: What help is available as work to restore service continues

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
Utopia Cafe was saved from closure thanks to an appeal on social media. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
Jack Spowart takes inspiration for the surrounding landscapes in the stunning Highlands. Image: Jack Spowart.
Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well

Editor's Picks

Most Commented