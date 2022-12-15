Shetland power outages: What help is available as work to restore service continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shetland power outages: What help is available as work to restore service continues

By Ross Hempseed
December 15, 2022, 7:51 am Updated: December 15, 2022, 6:56 pm
shetland power
Power lines have been damaged throughout Shetland due to the snow. Image: SSEN.

Work is continuing in Shetland to restore power to thousands of homes after electrical infrastructure was damaged by heavy snow.

SSEN, the island’s main energy supplier, deployed 15 crews totalling 125 engineers to tackle the power outage.

Additional crews arrived from the mainland this morning alongside lorries of electricity poles and overhead lines.

More than 2,400 homes still remain without power in areas such as Voe, Whalsay, Brae, Yell and the West Mainland.

Since the arrival of SSEN’s engineers by ferry early yesterday morning, around 400 homes have been reconnected.

Work yesterday mainly focused on the “backbone” of the network before moving on to reconnecting individual communities including miles of power lines.

Resilience Minister Keith Brown vested the island today and said the efforts of the  engineers was “really quite striking”.

‘Worst Shetland weather since 1995’

A helicopter was in the air for most of yesterday, carrying out line surveys to assess the extent of the damage.

More work remains to be done with SSEN suggesting the power issues will not be fully resolved until the weekend.

In the west mainland and parts of Voe, large-scale mobile generation sets are being connected to restore power.

Broadcaster Tom Morton, who is a Labour councillor in Shetland, told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland it was “the worst weather storm” since 1995.

Mr Morton says the impact of the snow on the island’s infrastructure has been “catastrophic”.

Engineers have been on site since Wednesday to help restore power to thousands of homes. Image: SSEN.

He said: “In our house, we’ve been without power since Monday afternoon and I don’t expect it to be restored until the weekend.”

Help available in Shetland

Other residents are escaping their cold homes and heading to places where they can get some heat including several warm hubs set up across Shetland.

  • Walls Public Hall – open 24 hours to provide hot drinks and a warm hub.
  • Symbister Hall – open from 10am until 7pm.
  • South Nesting Hall – open from 10am until dark.
  • Burravoe Public Hall – open from 12pm until 8pm.
  • North Ness Public Hall – open from 9am until 7pm.
  • Bixter Hall – open from 10am until 6pm.
  • Isbister Public Hall – open 24 hours.
  • Skeld Hall – open 12pm until 8pm.
  • Aith Public Hall
  • Speldiburn Community Cafe – open 24 hours.
  • St Magnus Bay Hotel – open 24 hours.
  • Tingwall Hall
  • Whiteness and Weisdale Hall – open on request.
  • RNLI Aith Lifeboat – open on request.
  • Mossbank Public Hall – open on request.

Alistair Carmichael, MP for Orkney and Shetland, spoke to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland and said engineers were “digging in and getting on” with the work.

He said local organisations working with Shetland Islands Council are identifying and supporting the most vulnerable people and helping them.

Shetland’s geography with many small islands and single-track roads is understood to be hampering efforts by engineers to restore power.

Mr Carmichael said: “I’ve never known it to be this bad, the speak in the community is bad snow in 1995 brought a similar sort of event.

“People tend to plan ahead because these things are not unknown. We have more people with generators than in other parts of the country.

“At the moment, the priority is making sure we have got as much resource there restoring the power as possible.”

Customers are entitled to claim up to £30 per person for every 24 hours they are without power.

