Two men charged with attempted murder following Fort William disturbance

Two men have been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Fort William.

Emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance on Young Place, in the Plantation area of the town, in the early hours of Thursday, October 13.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Now police have confirmed two men, aged 41 and 21, have been charged in connection with the incident.

They will appear at Fort William Sheriff Court at a later date.

Following the incident, police carried out door-to-door inquiries and gathered CCTV from people living in Young Place, Douglas Place and near Kennedy Road.

Detective Inspector Andy Bilton said at the time it was “imperative” that the culprits be traced and urged anyone with information about the disturbance to come forward.

Today, police spokeswoman said: "Two men have been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Fort William.

DI Bilton added: “We are very grateful for the support and co-operation of the local community with our investigation into this incident.”