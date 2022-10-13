Man, 26, in ‘serious’ condition after late night attack in Fort William

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 26-year-old man has been taken to hospital with “serious” injuries following an assault in Fort William.

Officers were alerted to an assault in Young Place in the town at around 2.20am today.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital. Medical staff describe his condition as “serious”.

Officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are gathering CCTV footage from the time of the assault.

Detective Inspector Andy Bilton said: “I am appealing to local residents in the area, particularly those in the Young Place and Douglas Place areas off Kennedy Road to consider if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

“The motive for this attack is unknown and it’s imperative we trace whoever is responsible.

“If anyone has any information, I would ask them to pass it on to us. We are currently trying to piece together the circumstances and your information could prove significant in our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 0237 of October 13. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.