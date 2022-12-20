Caley concerts: creditor says he nearly went bankrupt waiting for money owed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A creditor of the Caledonian Stadium concerts in Inverness says he almost went bankrupt waiting for thousands of pounds of owed payments.

A number of firms claim tens of thousands of pounds had gone unpaid since the July concerts featuring Andrea Bocelli and Duran Duran.

Inverness Caley Thistle Concert Company Ltd is now in liquidation.

Several weeks after the July concerts creditors came forward saying they were owed sums ranging from £7,000-£14,000.

These include a local hotel, health and safety consultant, medical staff and a chauffeur company.

Creditors advised not all money would be paid

A letter was sent to more than 30 creditors by Dundee-based accountants Ascot Tax on behalf of Inverness Caley Thistle Concert Company Ltd advising them to work with an “insolvency practitioner” and that not all money would be paid.

It said: ”We have found that due to the lack of internal controls by the production company, it has exceeded its budget that was agreed by the directors.

“As a result we have advised the directors to seek advice from an insolvency practitioner.”

The letter is signed by Ascot Tax compliance director Tom Dyer. It states that, as insolvency procedure is expensive and time-consuming, creditors were being advised on alternatives.

It said the company could enter a compromise agreement with creditors to pay a one-off dividend in full and final settlement of liabilities.

Ascot said it had calculated there were funds to pay a dividend of 65% to all creditors if 75% of them approved.

Mr Dyer confirmed Inverness Caley Thistle Concert Company went into liquidation on November 30, but declined to comment further.

Some companies have confirmed they have accepted the offer to take 65% of totals claimed.

Gareth Hughes, a director with Glasgow-based Event Medical Group, claimed £14,000 for medical cover at the concerts.

He said: “We accepted the agreement they put forward to pay 65% of the money owed to us.

‘It nearly bankrupted us’

“It’s upsetting as we still made a loss. It nearly bankrupted us as well, waiting on the money with staff wages and debts we owed at the time.”

The concerts were a huge coup for Inverness. But at the time of the Bocelli event many audience members were disappointed after being forced to endure lengthy delays.

The main show was delayed after motorists were left in lengthy tailbacks as they battled to find parking.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE